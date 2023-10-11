Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Gen V.

As a franchise, The Boys never shies away from depicting gore in all its glory, especially when there’s an opportunity waiting to be explored. From the whale crashing sequence in Season 2 to the Herogasm massacre in Season 3, it’s fair to say that audiences of The Boys have seen more than their fair share of blood and chaos. Regardless, Episode 4 of The Boys’ spin-off Gen V quite openly and proudly establishes that there will always be more coming, because of how diabolical the entire universe is. In an unexpected turn of events, Gen V's latest episode throws what could be the most shocking treatment meted out to a human penis on television at its audience. While the scene (as shocking as it is) may seem like a thoughtless bloody gag, there is a deeper meaning behind the layer of pain depicted in the scene.

Termed the “Cocksplosion” by Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), Gen V manages to put up one of the most shocking scenes to date in the franchise. In Episode 4, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) sets out to find her friend Emma (Lizze Broadway), who has gone missing post her short walk into the Woods on Andre’s insistence. When Marie approaches her telepathic peer Rufus (Alexander Calvert) for help, Gen V sets the ground for a surprising scene. A side recurring character in Gen V, Rufus has been on the sidelines of the events at Godolkin University. Most notably, he was punished by Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) in Episode 1 when he was caught making an off-handed comment about the now-dead Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger). In what could be now seen as a bad omen for Rufus, Cate pushed Rufus to go buy a baseball bat and hit himself in the nuts while shouting "Jumanji." Although the aftermath is not seen, there's no way things ended up well for Rufus, but he remains unaware that a worse fate awaits him — until now.

RELATED: When Does 'Gen V' Take Place in 'The Boys' Universe?

Rufus' Fate Serves as a Strong Metaphor in 'Gen V'

Image via Prime Video

After being approached by Marie, Rufus tries to pull a fast one; Marie blacks out, waking up in Rufus's dorm room where he exposes himself to her. As later revealed by Jordan, Rufus has a reputation for these types of non-consensual acts – something Marie, as a newbie to campus, was unaware of up until that moment. Finding herself in the midst of a sexual assault, Marie uses her blood powers to make Rufus' penis explode. No, this is not a code word for orgasm; Marie quite literally makes Rufus’ penis blow up with blood, like a pufferfish, and eventually, explode, with blood splattering all over the place. Thankfully, Jordan arrives on the scene shortly thereafter, helping Marie escape safely and quite aptly calling the whole thing a "cocksplosion."

While the scene is quite shocking for its gore and blood (along with a penis explosion on television), it has a hidden meaning as well as revealed by executive producers Eric Kripke and Michele Fazekas in an interview with Variety. Speaking on the scene, the producers revealed that the idea came from a lot of female writers who have been victims of such unwarranted flashings throughout their college life. Rufus’ name is also inspired by the infamous date rape drug; at one point, Jordan refers to him as “walking Rufenal” when pointing out his ability to force women into sexual acts without their consent.

Gen V’s Rufus, hence, serves as a metaphor for such experiences that are forced upon women, given that he represents the type of predators that women like Marie come across very often. Quite aptly, Rufus’ eventual fate may be something that people wish they could inflict upon their predators at such unfortunate moments – something that actually makes the “cocksplosion” scene more resonant given this added context.

'The Boys' Maintains a Love-Hate Relationship With Genitals

Image via Prime Video

Interestingly, this “cocksplosion” scene is not The Boys’ first encounter with a penis exploding on screen. The moment also serves as a callback to one character's memorable cameo in The Boys' Season 3 premiere. In the scene, the Supe Termite (Brett Geddes) shrinks down and creeps into the urethra of his boyfriend, only to unexpectedly increase to normal size after sneezing due to cocaine, exploding his partner and scattering insides everywhere. Just like the "cocksplosion" scene, this shocking moment also has a hidden meaning, brilliantly referencing the "Ant-Man-Thanos Butt" theory, which suggests a similar tactic could be wielded by Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin). Although Marvel shied away from testing this theory in Phase Three of the MCU, The Boys couldn't resist paying homage to the much-debated fan theory.

Quite like its predecessor, Gen V also hasn't shied away from more explicit penile representation on screen. In the first episode of Gen V, Emma finds herself hooking up with Liam (Robert Bazzocchi), who asks her to shrink down using her powers because he finds her smaller size attractive. Although hesitant, Emma complies with the request, leading to a memorable moment that sees her stepping on Liam's genitalia as a way to provide stimulation. Emma later finds out that Liam has attempted the same with other women as well to make up for his average penis size. Similar to the phallus that was constructed for The Boys' Season 3 premiere, it turns out that another version was created for the filming of Gen V's scene.

Overall, The Boys has never shied away from putting certain body parts on display, and the Gen V “cocksplosion” scene is a distinct foray in the same direction. While the scene achieves little in pushing the narrative of the episode forward, it does help in conveying a strong point to those who glean its deeper meaning. Episode 4’s explosion not only maintains the franchise's reputation for shocking moments, but it also puts forth a statement through the underlying motivation that inspired the scene in the first place. In the end, Gen V's “cocksplosion” scene evokes equal amounts of shock and awe.

New episodes of Gen V premiere Fridays on Prime Video.