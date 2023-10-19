Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Gen V Episode 5.

Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) has been going through a lot on Gen V. Since escaping his entrapment in the ultra-secret torture hospital below Godolkin University, known only as "The Woods," Sam has come a long way, but he isn’t quite, dare we say… out of the woods yet. After gaining the trust of Emma (Lizze Broadway) and confiding in her in a previous episode, he’s shocked to realize the Godolkin group who initially came to his aid have been mind-wiped and don’t remember him at all. Back at square one, Sam finds himself on the run again, trying to hold himself together in a tunnel. That’s when he starts to hear the puppets.

What Happens to Sam in 'Gen V' Episode 5?

After hearing a cacophony of high-pitched hecklers, teasing Sam about his dire straits, he sees a puppet version of Emma. Unlike the other puppets Sam sees, Puppet Emma flickers, as if she’s a hologram. Sam has grown very attached to Emma since she broke into his cell to save him, but he is still able to differentiate this puppet version from the real Emma – that is until he hears helicopters whirring in the distance and the sounds of a SWAT team converging. Suddenly, Sam himself is now a puppet, and so are his assailants.

What follows is one of the darkest and most unhinged scenes across The Boys and Gen V combined – which is saying a lot, considering the gruesome nature of the two shows. The tone changes ever so slightly when we see puppet boots touchdown from the helicopters and watch soldiers approach Puppet Sam. He wastes no time in getting down to business, punching the first soldier in the face as a spray of red sparkles emerges, representing blood. The violence only escalates from there as Sam pulls a soldier’s arms clean off and rips another’s felt head right off his body, the spine and vertebrae still attached.

We really get a sense of Sam’s abilities through his puppet form, as the onslaught of bullets that fail to do anything prove his incredible durability. Unfazed, Puppet Sam rips another soldier’s arm off and shoves it down the poor puppet’s throat. One soldier pleads for his life, explaining that he’s "a single dad with two daughters," but that does nothing to stop Puppet Sam from splitting the man’s felt face from his head, not to mention squeezing another man’s brains out the back of his head as if he were unzipping a backpack and discarding the contents.

There has been some considerably morbid violence captured in live action throughout these shows, but the way Sam mutilates these Vought soldiers would have perhaps been too graphic if not shown through the lens of a puppet world. After he’s killed every last one of the soldiers, Puppet Emma appears again, disappointed with his violence before we leave the Puppet-verse and see human Sam, coated in blood, standing alone in a pool of assorted body parts and other various human shrapnel.

What Makes Sam’s Puppet Massacre so Disturbing in 'Gen V'?

Even if the scene was depicted in live-action – though it would still remain incredibly grisly – it wouldn’t be as impactful as it is with the use of puppets. After three seasons of The Boys and the madness so far on Gen V, it is safe to say we as an audience are pretty desensitized to the violence that is so common in the two series. But the juxtaposition of seeing this grisly, unforgivable slaughter occur through the innocent medium of puppets serves as a stark wake-up call of how serious it all is. While we are admittedly rooting for Sam during this scene, his actions remain inexcusable and it is clear perhaps more than ever that he does have some serious mental issues. Though he views himself and the men he kills as puppets — a common motif for him, as we’ve seen with Jason Ritter and The Deep (Chace Crawford) puppets in an earlier episode — he is still wreaking all of this havoc with less than a second thought about it.

In the same category of tragic, misunderstood characters that are unable to properly articulate their emotions is Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), the now-deceased (though Vought may say otherwise) member of The Seven. During the latter half of The Boys Season 3, we got to spend some time with the silent but deadly supe. Gleaning bits and pieces of his backstory, we come to realize that Black Noir isn’t mute by choice and has some serious brain damage as well as horrible burns across the entirety of his body due to a troubling incident in his past when he was a part of Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) Payback team.

Just like Sam, Noir is very alone and has hallucinations of his own. But instead of puppets, he envisions the animated crew from the Buster Beaver franchise. The assorted, cheerfully-animated animal group are his closest friends and confidants with whom he expresses his deepest feelings and fears. The imagery of a killer superhuman ninja pouring his heart out to colorful cartoon animals provides the same juxtaposition as Sam and the puppets and the correlation is clear: sometimes the most brutal characters are the most broken inside.

It may be too late for Noir, but as we’ve seen through his genuine connection with Emma, Sam isn’t beyond help. He certainly doesn’t deserve to be locked up and tested on in The Woods, but he has a lot to reconcile in his past, present, and future. Though the potential is there for him to truly do some good alongside his peers (or at least find some catharsis through getting revenge on his captors) it is going to take some time before he can be considered stable. Considering Cate’s (Maddie Phillips) dynamic has recently changed within the Godolkin group (a whole other can of worms) she may not be around to calm his outbursts — and with no way to control himself, Sam remains a wild card despite his good intentions.

