The Boys is one of the biggest hit shows currently active. It's a twisted, confronting, crude, graphically violent, and utterly hilarious superhero series focusing on morally bankrupt "supes" and the social outcasts who, through their quests for vengeance, hold them accountable. Its immense popularity and arresting sense of appeal have even led to a spin-off series, Gen V, following the chaotic misadventures of a new generation of supes who, imbued with Compound V, compete at a school for superpowered beings.

Like The Boys, Gen V mixes superhero spectacle and outrageous gags with a keen thematic focus on modern America, exploring the lifestyles of younger generations. The show's first season delivered plenty of shocking moments across eight fantastic episodes of heroism, villainy, and mayhem. Fans on IMDb have reacted enthusiastically to its debut effort, granting every episode remarkably high scores and hinting at a promising future for the recently announced season 2.

Gen V Release Date September 29, 2023 Cast Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg

8 "First Day" - Episode 2

Image via Amazon Prime Video

After an impressive pilot episode, fans sadly weren't as satisfied with Gen V's follow-up. The second episode, "First Day" is the lowest-rated entry of the first season on IMDb; still, a 7.6 is better than most other shows get. With the stylistic punch of the series taking a backseat as character drama took center stage, "First Day" focuses on the aftermath of Luke Riordan's aka Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) shocking, self-implosion suicide. Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Andre (Chance Perdomo) take significant steps in their schooling journeys; the university aspires to support its students, while two of Golden Boy's closest friends uncover a disturbing conspiracy linked to his thought-to-be-dead brother.

The franchise's biting sense of humor was on display in abundance and largely worked well in tandem with its bleak narrative focus. However, the attention put into launching narrative arcs and exploring character dynamics did come at the cost of flaunting excess hilarity and style. While IMDb users were harsh on "First Day" for making this call, critics on Rotten Tomatoes were much more accepting of the decision, with the story-focused episode garnering an impressive 100% score.

7 "Welcome to the Monster Club" - Episode 5

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Following an abrupt, time-jumping ending to the previous episode, "Welcome to the Monster Club" picked things up directly. The group is unable to recall what happened between the time they were fighting and when they woke up in a strange party house days later; naturally, they want answers. God U wants to cover everything up, and, for viewers who read Amazon's hilarious blurbs, Incredible Steve (Warren Scherer) wants his missing penis back. While the episode doesn't delve into that last mystery, it does dive straight into solving its central question.

Rich with all the nasty delights The Boys franchise offers in spades, "Welcome to the Monster Club" made smart decisions to advance the plot without being drawn out and backtracking. It also effectively shifted the narrative into gear for the back end of the season. The episode displayed Gen V's showrunner's impressive efforts to further distinguish it from its parent series by not only giving the characters different obstacles but making the consequences they endure unique and more personal.

6 "Jumanji" - Episode 6

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Gen V's essential premise is to explore indestructible youths as they experiment with life and love while discovering hard truths about themselves, all while surviving a tirade of absurd, gory missteps along the way. "Jumanji" did this approach the best, using Cate's (Maddie Phillips) telepathic abilities as a framing device, with her closest friends being pulled into her mind as she falls unconscious. Viewers see them embark on a voyage through Cate's tattered memories as well as their own.

"Jumanji" was striking in its willingness to embrace the underlying truth of God U, the abusive use of Compound V on young children, the pressure imposed upon them, and the utter failure of their families to protect them. The unconventional plot of the episode enabled viewers to get a raw look at how that affects the characters psychologically. It also featured Jensen Ackles in a brief and enjoyable cameo as Soldier Boy, adding to its sheer entertainment value.

5 "The Whole Truth" - Episode 4

Image via Amazon Prime Video

By far one of the busiest episodes in the first season, "The Whole Truth" – which did play with its titular pun in a characteristically crude fashion – ran at a brisk pace as many of the central characters underwent great advancements. The core plot revolves around the publicized investigation into Golden Boy's death, as superhero show host Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) helms a true crime streaming series prying into the lives of students and staff at the school to get to the truth about what happened.

Knight makes for an engaging singular villain, with his astute senses and superhuman deduction making him the perfect antagonist to ramp up the tension as he puts the main characters to the torch. The intrigue was somewhat undone by a twist ending, which neither resolved the arc nor offered an enthralling cliffhanger. Still, "The Whole Truth" was one of the liveliest, most spontaneous, and most socially loaded episodes of not only Gen V but the whole franchise at large.

4 "#ThinkBrink" - Episode 3

Image via Amazon Prime Video

With multiple plot threads up and running, Gen V's third episode, "#ThinkBrink," launched into its core focus with total conviction. It followed Godolkin students mingling with their families as the university ran a fundraiser and memorial gala to pay tribute to Professor Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown), affectionately known as Brink. Amid the awkward festivities, Andre decides to include Emma (Lizze Broadway) in his investigation into the conspiracy surrounding "The Woods."

Beneath a thin veil of social discomfort and the angst that exists in public between striving adolescents and their hovering, proud parents, "#ThinkBrink" is where Gen V actively starts to engage with the complex lives of the young heroes, who are practically forced into their demanding superhero roles. Its revelation of how terrible the parents and the schooling system are in their efforts to exploit the youths is far from subtle, but it sure was effective. Furthermore, this choice instantly transformed some of the series' self-obsessed and unlikeable characters into helpless victims of intense pressure and vicarious dreams.

3 "God U." - Episode 1

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Pilot episodes can sometimes be an awkward feeling-out process, but in the already richly established world of villainous celebrity superheroes, Gen V was able to hit the ground running. The episode starts in the typically twisted fashion of The Boys, meshing comically absurd gore with character drama centering on Marie Moreau discovering her powers to control blood as she experiences her first period. Her ensuing panic leads her to accidentally kill her parents.

Jumping forward to the present day, Marie readies herself for admission to Godolkin University, a prestigious institution reserved for youths with superhuman abilities where they can learn how to hone their powers before embarking on a heroic career of fighting crime. Successfully introducing audiences to a new twist on the universe that distinguished Gen V from its parent show - while never relenting on the shockingly graphic content that The Boys offers en masse - "God U." proved to be a strong start for the spin-off series, which ensured fans would be coming back for more.

2 "Sick" - Episode 7

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The majority of Gen V's first season coasted by with a primary focus on character and interpersonal relationships amid a more expansive story. However, the seventh episode, "Sick," was where the series truly announced itself in the eyes of many fans. Tensions run hot at Godolkin University when the controversial anti-supe politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) visits the campus, coinciding with Sam's (Asa Germann) falling in with the insular "Make Supes Great Again" crowd. Meanwhile, the gang of young heroes finally uncover what exactly it is Shetty (Shelley Conn) has been up to: developing a "super virus."

The Boys was never quiet about its political subtext, and Gen V finds a very similar fervor. "Sick" commits to going loud and proud with its ideals while giving viewers heart-racing narrative beats as central characters make big decisions that are sure to reap severe consequences. It was a crowning glory of Gen V's debut season in its own right, but, more importantly, "Sick" was also a perfect penultimate episode, rich with twists and turns to raise the stakes beautifully ahead of the finale.

1 "Guardians of Godolkin" - Episode 8

Image via Amazon Prime Studios

As the highest-rated episode of Gen V's first season, "Guardians of Godolkin" proved to be a stunning finale, giving viewers everything they wanted and more. A major jailbreak in 'The Woods' sees conflict erupt; the violent resurgence of mistreated supes sees Godolkin University become a bloody, gruesome, outstandingly over-the-top battleground, putting further strain on the deteriorating relationship between superheroes and ordinary humans. Amid all the chaos, the episode finds plenty of time to maintain the character-loaded drama that gave Gen V its own identity, with Cate and Sam's budding villainous arcs handled with extreme care.

"Guardians of Godolkin" was fun and eventful while still being pointed, reminding viewers in no uncertain terms that characters in this universe, no matter how good or noble, seldom get the happy endings they seek. It also saw Anthony Starr and Karl Urban make guest-starring appearances as Homelander and Billy Butcher. The Gen V season 1 finale could set up The Boys' ending, cementing its place as one of the franchise's finest hours.

Gen V is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Amazon Prime

NEXT: From Soldier Boy to Homelander: The Strongest 'The Boys' Characters, Ranked