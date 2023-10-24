The cast of Gen V are as close as close can get in a featurette that puts their true personalities on display. Fans learn a thing or two about the actors portraying the young superheroes who walk the hallways of Godolkin University. For one, we find out that Derek Luh, who, along with London Thor, plays gender-shifting supe, Jordan Li is an absolute neat freak, while the entire cast agrees that Patrick Schwarzenegger would be the most likely to attend the school in real life. Taking her studies very seriously, Maddie Phillips, the actress behind mind-empath Cate Dunlap, was voted the best student by her peers.

With only two episodes remaining in its debut season, the second spin-off of Prime Video’s The Boys has proven to be a huge hit with the dedicated fandom. Receiving a second season renewal, followers took a deep sigh of relief in knowing that the debauchery and slaughtering of puppets will continue. The last episode, titled “Jumanji,” featured a cameo from Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy as our main group of intrepid young supes, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), and Jordan Li (Luh, Thor), traveled into the mind of Cate Dunlap (Phillips) only to discover the dark truth about their friend. Meanwhile, Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) and Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) cracked the code on their supe-killing virus.

Bridging the gap between Gen V and the series that started it all, the former has not only seamlessly folded in some exciting cameos including Chace Crawford’s The Deep and Ackles’ Soldier Boy but it’s also displayed more hidden ties to the universe of The Boys. For example, the latest episode of Gen V has connections to an episode audiences saw in Season 3 of The Boys while another Easter egg revealed that Marie Moreau had already been semi-introduced in the original series.

Image via Prime Video

How to Watch Gen V

Gen V began streaming on Prime Video on September 29 with a three-episode premiere. New installments come out weekly until the season finale on November 3, and you can catch up on the first six episodes now.

Check out the cast’s superlatives below.