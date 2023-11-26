The Big Picture The Boys and its spin-off Gen V are filled with both shocking and heartfelt moments, featuring impressive performances from the cast.

The emotional final scene between Emma and Sam took a long time to film, lasting around seven hours.

The future of Emma and Sam, along with other characters, is left uncertain at the end of the first season, but a second season has been ordered to provide answers.

Though The Boys and its spin-off Gen V may try to fool us with all the middle fingers, swearing, combusting innards, and whatever The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) fascination with octopuses is, it’s also packed with heartfelt scenes featuring top-tier performances. In the past, we’ve seen young actor Cameron Crovetti absolutely break our hearts as his character, Ryan, was disappointed for the last time by Karl Urban’s Butcher as well as the mental and emotional trauma suffered by Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk at the hands of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) when the former was a child. If audiences thought things would be any different for the up-and-coming Supes studying at Godolkin University, they’d be dead wrong. Not only are the jaw-dropping gross-out moments just as clever, but the acting chops of the younger cast are equally impressive. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for a recent installment of Nemiroff’s Ladies Night series, Gen V star Lizze Broadway talked about that emotional final scene between Emma (Broadway) and Sam (Asa Germann) and the lengthy amount of time that it took to film.

For a refresher, the Season 1 finale saw Emma and Sam at odds after Sam sided with Cate (Maddie Phillips) on her mission to murder as many non-Supes as possible. While the head-bursting chaos is breaking out all over the campus, Emma and Sam have a heartfelt moment in the school’s theater after Sam comes within inches of taking the life of Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne). In their emotional conversation, Sam hurts Emma in the worst way imaginable — by taking back the kind things he said when they first met, like her title of “hero.” It’s a tough scene to watch, as Emma spends most of the episodes trying to help Sam escape The Woods and hide out from Vought.

Sharing the immense amount of time that the duo were on set for that grand finale, Broadway says, “I think I was so in the Emma mode that I couldn’t see straight. It was so interesting, we shot that… For like seven hours. Like, a very long time.” Explaining what it was like to do such a draining scene for hours on end, Broadway adds, “It was just so cathartic for Germann and I because it was like our last big hurrah. We love Sam and Emma so much that we’re just like ‘Alright, here we go. We’re gonna act.’”

The Future of Emma and Sam in 'Gen V'

Like the rest of the characters in Gen V, the next chapter in the lives of Emma and Sam was also left on a cliffhanger. For now, Emma, Jordan Li (London Thor, Derek Luh), Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), and Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) are locked up in some sort of holding facility — likely under the supervision of Vought. Meanwhile, Sam and Cate are being hailed as heroes for their hand in the slaughter at Godolkin. The series received a second season order so, thankfully, all of our questions will eventually be answered.

As of right now, no release window for Season 2 has been set but stay tuned to Collider for more information. Check out Nemiroff’s full interview below.

