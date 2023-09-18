The Big Picture The new promo for Gen V introduces the faculty and students of Godolkin University, challenging them to discover their superhero abilities.

The series will feature familiar characters from The Boys, such as A-Train and The Deep, along with new characters attending the university.

Gen V takes place during the third season of The Boys and will provide a setup for the upcoming fourth season, revealing sinister secrets and exploring the journey of these young heroes.

Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed your summer because the fall weather means one thing - class is back in session. Welcoming new and returning students to the halls of Godolkin University, and challenging them to find out what kind of super they are, is Professor Richard “Brink” Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown) in a new promo for Amazon Prime Video’s Gen V. Meet some of the new faces of The Boys’ extended family as you prepare for the next chapter of a well-rounded education.

Along with the school's most revered professor, Godolkin University Dean, Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) also has some words of inspiration for the incoming freshman class. A beacon of learning for recognizable heroes throughout the years - including A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) - it’s time for the younger generation to step up to the plate. From the Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) School for the Performing Arts to the Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) School of Crime Fighting, there’s a major for every student who marks themselves lucky enough to be accepted and added to the university’s roster.

Also featured in the teaser are a few of Godolkin University’s top-performing students: Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Jordan Li (London Thor), and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo). Filling out the show’s cast will be Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, Alexander Calvert, Derek Wilson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jason Ritter, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Image via Prime Video

A Sea of Cameos

While A-Train was the only recognizable Supe from The Boys to get some face-time during the welcome video, he certainly won’t be the only character to crossover from the flagship series. Fellow member of The Seven, The Deep (Chace Crawford), is also set to make an appearance along with Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), Vought Studios head Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

In Gen V, audiences will be introduced to the moldable young minds who are attending the celebrated institution to better hone their skills as superheroes. Many dream of making it all the way to the top with the ultimate goal of sitting alongside Homelander (Antony Starr) and the rest of The Seven, while others have different pursuits in mind. Along the way, the teens will learn what it means to be a hero as sinister secrets make their way out of the cracks of the school’s foundation. The series takes place during the third season of The Boys and will give fans a setup for what they can expect to see in the original series’ upcoming fourth season.

Check out the welcome video below and catch Gen V’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 29.