The Big Picture The young superheroes in Gen V are part of a deceptive system created by Vought International to manufacture and commodify new superheroes for their own benefit.

The ranking system at Godolkin University determines which students have the potential to join The Seven or represent a city, but it is rigged to favor those who become popular.

In the upcoming season of Gen V, there will be intense competition among the students as they vie for a possible spot in The Seven.

Even though the young superhero academy that we’ll get to know in Gen V seems like a welcoming home for super-powered teens who had to leave or were forced out of their families, fans of The Boys know that there’s nothing generous about Vought International — the company behind the creation of Godolkin University. Vought’s real interest is to manufacture and commodify new superheroes including those who can carry the brand and eventually take over for when members of The Seven need replacing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) explains that students are very much aware of Godolkin’s and Vought's ultimate goal, and broke down the system that the university uses to rank all of its up-and-coming supes. It’s pretty easy to assume that the kids get evaluated on how powerful they are, likability, reaction to authority and others. But it seems that all comes down to a specific slate of students:

"The ranking system factors in all of these qualifications for all of the students and chooses a top 10. And essentially, the top 10 students are the ones that are positioned to represent a city or hopefully be in the Seven. […] They say it's a fair system. But like a lot of things in Vought, it's absolutely not, because then you get kinda famous, and all of a sudden, you're number one.”

Image via Prime Video

The Competition Will Be Ruthless in 'Gen V'

In previous seasons of the flagship series The Boys, we’ve seen how Vought Industries is able to chew up and spit out high-profile members of The Seven as soon as they become a nuisance, and not even Homelander (Anthony Starr) is 100% safe as leader of the team. As Gen V begins, we’ll see that Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) is on track to integrate The Seven. According to Sinclair, Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) is a close #2 and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) is the third in line – so there will be some ruthless competition across the eight episodes from Season 1.

Gen V is the second spin-off from The Boys. The first one was animated series Diabolical and, of course, both spin-offs were put in place to expand the superhero universe that first originated in the comic book series by author Garth Ennis. The spin-off will also bridge Seasons 3 and 4 of The Boys, as well as feature cameos by characters like The Deep (Chace Crawford) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

Prime Video debuts Season 1 of Gen V on September 29 with three episodes. The remaining five will roll out weekly on the platform.