The Big Picture The Boys spin-off Gen V brings chaos, bloodshed, and over-the-top moments with a new group of stars.

The show's writers aim to create outrageous moments that come from the story and the characters, not just for the sake of being outrageous.

Gen V tackles real issues like coercion and danger faced by women in college, drawing from the experiences of the diverse writers in the room.

Over three and (hopefully soon) into four seasons, Eric Kripke’s satirical superhero series, The Boys, has kept audiences with their jaws on the floor with every episode. Now that its spin-off Gen V has arrived and class is fully in session, a brand new group of stars is bringing chaos, bloodshed, and over-the-top moments. During a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Kripke, who serves as an executive producer on Gen V and showrunner Michele Fazekas chatted about how the writing team sets up those insane moments and weaves them into the plot.

“We never approach that as being outrageous for the sake of being outrageous. It has to come from the story. It has to come from the characters,” Fazekas says. For those who’ve watched the first batch of episodes that are now on Prime Video, they’ll know the moment that Fazekas uses as an example. “I’ll point to the episode where Marie wakes up in Rufus’ dorm room and blows up his dick. But here’s the thing, where that comes from is actually a very real place of women who are in college, who are coerced into having sex or who find themselves in danger from predators.”

Offering up a bit of refreshing information about the writers behind Gen V, Fazekas continues, “There are a lot of women in my writers’ room and we’ve all had experience, not like that, but where you can really click into what that is like. So, we’re never starting from, ‘What’s the outrageous thing?’ It’s like, ‘What is the story, and then how can we,'as Eric [Kripke] coined the phrase, ‘supe-ify it?’ But it never comes from, ‘How can we make people wanna throw up?’”

What Is 'Gen V' About?

Image via Prime Video

Like its parent series, Gen V is based on the comic book, The Boys, by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson — specifically the “We Gotta Go Now” story arc. In it, a group of students studying at the prestigious crime-fighting school, Godolkin University, bite off more than they can chew when they discover that the school is harboring some sinister secrets. The series stars such names as Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Asa Germann, Derek Luh, London Thor, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, and Shelley Conn. Also featured are a handful of cameos from The Boys including performances by Jensen Ackles, Claudie Doumit, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.

Gen V is currently airing on Prime Video with new episodes available every Friday.