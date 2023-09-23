The doors to Godolkin University will open soon for a new generation of Supes to take over with Gen V. The Boys spin-off series will focus on a new set of superpowered beings who are set to compete in battle royal challenges to earn the best contracts in town. Fans have been waiting for the spin-off for quite some time now and finally, as the release date nears, we have few glimpses of what to expect from this R-rated series. Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first image of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) who will make a cameo in the upcoming series. Ackles is seen in his superhero suit holding the shield and making a V sign with his fingers for ‘Gen V.’ Last we saw Soldier Boy, he was in a cryogenic state under Grace Mallory’s watchful eye. How he will resurge in the series remains to be seen.

Furthermore, Ackles isn’t the only one to have a cameo in Gen V since the university is run by Vought International fans will see familiar faces from the mothership like Colby Minifie as Vought CEO Ashley Barrett, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as the Deep, P.J. Byrne as Dawn of the 7 filmmaker, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Adam Bourke as Godolkin professor.

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘Gen V?’

Image via Entertainment Weekly

The series will follow Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) who is a blood-bender and is a freshman at the University. As we see her navigating this new life making new friends, she soon uncovers a mystery at the university, which compels all of them to reconsider the meaning of being a hero. Sinclair is joined in the cast by Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li, a gender-shifter, Asa Germann as Sam, and Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty.

Further, rounding off the cast are Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick, and Marco Pigossi along with Jason Ritter, Alexander Calvert, Clancy Brown, and Derek Wilson. The series is developed by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Gen V premieres the first three of its eight-episode season 1 on Sept. 29 on Prime Video.