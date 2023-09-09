The Big Picture The Boys continues to push boundaries in the superhero world, and Gen V promises to be just as daring, introducing a character that can change genders."

The inclusive nature of The Boys means that transgender conversations could play a significant role with the character Jordan Li in Gen V.

With the new series focusing on Godolkin University and its super-powered students, Gen V is set to tackle themes of prejudice and societal issues, much like its predecessor."

If there’s one thing we can count on The Boys (and by extension Gen V) to do is to push the envelope when it comes to how full of possibilities the superhero world can be. By now, fans of the Prime Video series know they can’t possibly say that they’ve seen everything, because each new season amplifies our notions of what the show is willing to do. In Gen V, Derek Luh (Shining Vale) and London Thor (Shameless) will share a role: Both of them play Jordan Li, a young supe that can change genders.

While it may not seem like much, it’s important to remember that, as wacky as it is, The Boys is a pretty inclusive series and all characters from all genders and sexual preferences are equally unlikeable. With Jordan Li, it’s possible to assume that transgender conversations will probably happen at some point. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Thor revealed that they worked as a team to bring the supe to life, and that involved bouncing around a lot of their opinions:

"It's been really easy sharing a character with Derek. When we first met, it was kind of an immediate click — we both had similar thoughts. We both were open to talking about the character and open to each other's opinions. We built this character from the ground up. Luckily, I don't know how, maybe just the fact that we've been stranded in Toronto [filming] for four months together, we managed to take on each other's personalities sometimes. Our characteristics are pretty similar. It's been great having a partner like that."

Image via Prime Video

We Should Expect a The Boys Approach to Gen V Themes

Of course, one could argue that characters like X-Men’s Mystique can also change genders, but this particular aspect and what it implies was never touched on by the movie franchise. It will be interesting to check out what kind of conversations Gen V will bring to the table with the character. Since The Boys goes in pretty hard on how prejudiced society is, it wouldn’t be surprising if Gen V followed the same route.

Gen V will follow the students of Godolkin University, a Xavier Institute of sorts that takes in super powered individuals and prepare them to join The Seven or to be the superhero representative of Vought across the country. The cast also features Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Asa Germann (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Lizzie Broadway (Ghosted), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Shelley Con (Bridgerton), Sean Patrick Thomas (Till), Marco Pigossi (Tidelands) and Clancy Brown (Billions).

Prime Video premieres Gen V with three episodes on September 29. The remaining five will roll out weekly.