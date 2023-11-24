The Big Picture Gen V showcases an up-and-coming cast of talented actors, including Lizze Broadway, who had a challenging and inspiring experience working with co-star Asa Germann.

Broadway's character, Emma, forms a powerful bond with Germann's character, Sam, as they navigate their way through dangerous situations in the first season.

The emotional and cathartic final scene between Emma and Sam in the season finale demonstrates the exceptional chemistry between Broadway and Germann.

Up-and-coming talent was absolutely brimming during the first season of Prime Video’s Gen V. The Boys’ spin-off featured an entirely new set of characters (save for some cameos), with the main cast playing college-aged students at the superhero academy known as Godolkin University. With combined past credits including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Paper Towns, Supernatural, and more under their belts, the call sheet was stacked with familiar faces perfectly tuned into their craft. With so many terrific scene partners to choose from, Gen V star Lizze Broadway says that one, in particular, stood out. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for an installation of Nemiroff’s Ladies Night series, Broadway opened up about which co-star challenged her the most.

To be fair, Broadway’s first season in the series didn’t see her character, Emma Meyer, interacting with many others, aside from Asa Germann’s Sam Riordan and Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau. Having a multitude of hard-hitting and emotional scenes with Germann, Broadway says they each pushed each other toward greatness. “For the Dip Dot scene, when Sam yells at me, that was my first introduction to Sam’s character, so I had no idea how he was going to play it,” Broadway says, adding, “He goes up, and then he just screams at me, and that reacted something different in me.”

Continuing on, Broadway explained that there was never such a thing as a regular day when acting opposite Germann,

"I think working with Asa, I mean, he’s such an original actor and so fearless in his approach that I never knew what he was going to do, so every day felt like, ‘Here we go. We’re on a roller coaster.’ So I think every moment that we had, I’m sure there was something that just inspired something new in me."

Broadway and Germann's Pitch Perfect Performance in 'Gen V' Season 1

Close

Throughout the first season, audiences watched as Sam and Emma’s relationship blossomed. Using her size-changing powers, Emma shrunk and went on a mission to retrieve Sam from the torturous laboratory facility known as The Woods. The duo quickly find themselves in over their heads and make a grand escape together. The rest of the episodes see them bonding with one another before an emotionally heavy scene in the season finale tears them apart.

Noting how much Germann helped her through Sam and Emma’s painful goodbye, Broadway said,

"It’s a great scene. It’s interesting, it was kind of both of our last days of filming so it was very cathartic for us and we just gave it our all. After doing such a long production, it was this huge release. I mean, we just let it all out that day, and it was probably the most freeing I’ve ever felt as an artist, and it was because of him. You are as good as your scene partner."

Watch the chemistry between Emma and Sam sparkle and dim with all episodes of Gen V now streaming on Prime Video. Check out the full Ladies Night interview below.

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Cast Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg

Watch on Prime Video