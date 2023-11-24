The Big Picture Gen V star Lizze Broadway created a 40-page biography for her character.

Broadway's character, Emma Meyer, is shaped by her relationship with her mom and her traumatic experiences. Through her diary, she explores root memories that contribute to Emma's beliefs about herself.

This isn't the first time Broadway has used writing as a tool to understand a character. She also created a diary for her role in Dexter Fletcher's Ghosted.

When it comes to getting into character, a dedicated Thespian will go to great lengths to bring a character to life on screen. Gen V star, Lizze Broadway, did just that. She made a 40-page biography of her character, Emma Meyer. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff as part of Nemiroff’s Ladies Night series, Broadway shared her prepping strategy and some of what she recorded in her “diary.”

Referring to her writings as “so personal,” Broadway opened up about how she built Emma through pen and paper. “[There was] a lot of her relationship with her mom, when she got small for the first time, all her sexual experiences, her relationship with her dad,” Broadway says adding, “God, I haven’t read that in so long, but that’s kind of the story.” As those who tuned in for the first season of Gen V will know, Emma’s mom played a big role in her trauma, expecting only the best from her super-abled child. “She had to be perfect,” Broadway explains,

"Like all these root memories that really made her believe that she’s not good enough, that she has to stay small, that she’s gross, and that she’s ugly. So that’s what I journaled through, like, in 40 pages, of just root memories that Emma would have to come up with those beliefs."

Not the first time she used writing as a tool to dig into a character, Broadway revealed that she went through a similar process when she joined Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Dexter Fletcher’s Ghosted. “Prepping for a movie is very different than a television show, which is quite interesting,” Broadway says, “Like movies, I made a full-fledged diary, like, write doodles … at least for Ghosted.”

Who Is Emma Meyer in 'Gen V'?

Audiences are first introduced to Broadway’s outgoing yet insecure young Supe during the show’s pilot episode. The roommate of Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau, Emma almost immediately finds herself living vicariously through her newly found friend. Hoping for a future as a social media influencer, prior to attending Godolkin University, Emma had made a name for herself as a YouTube personality known as Little Cricket. Using her powers of shrinking, she would put on boxing matches with her pet gerbil, David Caruso, and then stream them for her followers. Throughout the first season, audiences watch as Emma’s character arc takes off in a big way, finding herself at the center of a danger-filled mystery and working through the years of unprocessed childhood trauma.

The entire first season of Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video where it will officially return for a second season. Check out Nemiroff’s full Ladies' Night interview with Broadway below.