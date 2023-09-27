The Big Picture The spin-off series of The Boys called Gen V will introduce new characters with fresh faces and brand-new superpowers, including mind control and metal bending.

Jordan Li, played by London Thor and Derek Luh, has the ability to shift genders, and the actors collaborated to build the character from scratch, sharing similar thoughts and being open to each other's opinions.

The power of shifting adds complexity to the character of Jordan Li, impacting both fights and relationships, and creates a fantastic weapon.

When the bell rings on September 29 and class for Gen V is called into session, fans of The Boys will be treated to a delightfully bloody spin-off series with not only fresh faces but also brand-new superpowers. From mind control to blood manipulation and even metal bending, the students of Godolkin University will bring the heat with their superhuman abilities. Included in the line-up of characters holding those powers is Jordan Li, a popular student who has the ability to shift genders. Played by both London Thor and Derek Luh, the character called for a collaborative effort between the two actors. In an interview with Prime Video which was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Thor discussed what it was like to share the character.

“It’s been really easy sharing a character with Derek,” Thor says, continuing with some background on their initial interaction, “When we first met, it was kinda like an immediate click of we both had similar thoughts. We both were open to talking about the character and open to each other’s opinions. And I think with that, we just built this character from the ground up.” Growing together during their time on set, Thor adds, “It’s just been, you know, luckily, I don’t know how, maybe just the fact that we’ve been stranded in Toronto for four months together we managed to just take on each other’s personalities sometimes. You know, our characteristics are pretty similar. It’s been, it’s been great having a partner like that.”

Better explaining what audiences can expect from Jordan Li, Thor says, “The power that we have is called shifting. And it really does play out in the story, both in fighting and in relationships as well.” A multi-dimensional character, Thor says that the unique power, “adds to the dynamic and the complex idea of, you know, who you are in college and growing up and finding yourself. And then it also it creates this just fantastic weapon.”

Image via Prime Video

Who Else is in Gen V?

Joining Thor and Luh in the classrooms of Godolkin University will be Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Lizze Broadway with an ensemble including Shelley Conn, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Jason Ritter. Swinging by for some fun cameos will be members of The Boys including Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Jessie T. Usher, and P.J. Byrne.

Gen V kicks off with three episodes on September 29. Check out the trailer below.