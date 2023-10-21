Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Gen V.

It's clear from the very first scene of Gen V, Prime Video's most recent The Boys spinoff, that Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is being set up as a very big player. We are introduced to a young Marie the day she gets her period – coincidentally, also the day she discovers her blood-related powers. The results are the graphic, out-of-control deaths of both of Marie's parents (in typical The Boys fashion) and her relocation to some form of super-powered juvenile detention facility. When Marie turns 18, she gets accepted into the prestigious Godolkin University, which seems to be her one ticket to freedom. An advisor warns her before she goes: do not ruin this opportunity. And so she arrives at the aptly named God U determined not to mess anything up, to become the hero she always dreamed of being, and to prove her goodness to the world (and to her estranged sister). Though her first days at Godolkin are nothing like what she had imagined, Marie eventually finds herself on track to make all of her dreams come true. Along with them, through the sinister reactions of those around her, we get clues that Marie is even more powerful than she might think.

On 'Gen V', Everyone Has Their Eyes On Marie Moreau

Image via Prime Video

In a very telling conversation between Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi), the latter threatens to quit. After Sam (Asa Germann), the super-powered teen Cardosa had been experimenting on in an underground research facility called "The Woods," broke out of his prison and terrorized Cardosa and his family, the doctor has had enough. Dean Shetty asks him if he wants a raise, he says no. She asks him what he does want – they both know he won't actually leave, as his expertise wouldn't serve him anywhere else. Most tellingly, Cardosa names Marie, saying that Marie's powers are unlike anything he's seen before, and that she is stronger than even she knows. He's dying to study her. But Shetty refuses, saying that Marie is off limits – she has a benefactor looking out for her, with their own path in mind.

This conversation is critical when considering what Marie's impact on God U – and The Boys universe – will be. By having someone whose entire job is studying superheroes (and studying is putting it lightly) take such an interest in her, we are clued into the fact that Marie's powers are special even among the elite. Adding the interest of a mysterious benefactor only adds to this theory, since it becomes clear that the powers that be – read: Vought Industries, the evil, mega-corporation behind The Seven, God U, and superpowers in general – have plans for her. Gen V is set in between the events of The Boys' third and fourth seasons, with Homelander (Antony Starr) officially out of control. It is understandable then, with Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) also out of commission, that Vought would be searching for a new supe to take him down.

Marie's Powers Keep Getting Stronger on 'Gen V'

Image via Amazon Prime

So far, we have seen Marie use her powers to shoot shards of blood like daggers, create ropes to tie down even the strongest opponents, and explode certain, unmentionable body parts. She has also used them to heal a dying woman, clotting a wound and recirculating her blood, and to identify (and remove!) a tracker hidden deep under her skin. But most importantly, over and over again, we see Marie herself surprised at what she can do. In the first snippets of Marie's life in the detention center, we see teens being violently taken away for using their powers and a sign in the library warning them against it — it is clear that Marie has had no official training whatsoever, unlike many of her peers at God U. For her to be this powerful simply from her own, hidden sessions speaks volumes to the potential that she holds. As all the adults around her keep saying: she has no idea. With their shock at the things she is already capable of doing, it's highly likely that they don't either.

The implications and possibilities for Marie's blood-bending are endless. By being able to manipulate the life force of others, she could theoretically just stop their hearts and let them die. This is hugely important when it comes to Homelander, a superhero turned villain who even Vought has lost control of. It's clear that his violence and hatred have continued to grow, as he ended Season 3 with the public murder of an innocent protester at a rally in his support. The act received cheers. Killing Homelander has been at the forefront of The Boys' plans since the group's inception, but, excluding Soldier Boy, whose resolve to help ended the moment he realized he was Homelander's father, they have never been able to find someone strong enough to succeed. If Marie is indeed as powerful as everyone suspects, could she be the one to take Homelander down? Could it even be relatively simple? And if that's the case – if Marie Moreau can kill the most powerful supe in the world with ease – what does that mean for her, going forward?

Gen V is officially over halfway through its first season, so, if Marie is going to be a player in The Boys Season 4 (as we all suspect), we're going to find out the depths of her powers soon. Whether she ends up being Homelander's strongest opponent or merely a member of the team dedicated to bringing him down, we're sure there's a lot more to come for the young supe-in-training. Maybe it will take another season – Gen V was just confirmed for a Season 2. But regardless of when the two end up meeting, let's just hope that Marie remains one of the good ones – a Marie Moreau/Homelander team-up might just be more than the world can bear.

New episodes of Gen V premiere Fridays on Prime Video.