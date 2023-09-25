The Big Picture Gen V is a social commentary that doesn't criticize anyone's choices, allowing characters to decide what kind of heroes they want to be.

The show highlights the universal aspect of humanity, emphasizing that everyone is doing the best they can with what they have.

Gen V doesn't judge or impose a certain way of being, letting characters be themselves and navigate their own paths.

Since exploding (literally) onto screens back in 2019, the Eric Kripke-created series, The Boys has held the attention of fans eager for more questionable morals and gore for three seasons and counting. Now, Prime Video is preparing to drop the highly-anticipated spin-off series, Gen V, which promises just as much blood and guts. But, beneath the shock-value surface of both stories are themes of humanity — the good and the bad. In an interview with Prime Video prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gen V star, Chance Perdomo sat down to talk about those themes and why he loves what the series does with its characters on both sides of the fence.

“I love that [Gen V] is a social commentary without it inherently being a philosophical commentary, that it speaks to our society as a whole but doesn’t kind of penalize or chastise anybody for the answers that they come to, right?” he explains, adding, “So, some people might not want to be a hero. They might just want to make money. Some people might want to actually be a hero, but then within that, there’s what is a hero to you.” From teasers and trailers, it’s been made obvious that Gen V will push that last comment, with its student body deciding for themselves what kind of heroes they want to be.

Diving into the show’s “human aspects,” Perdomo goes on to say, “The parts of the story that resonate for me and I always keep coming back to this, is that it really showcases the human aspects, you know, powers or no powers, that there’s something universal about everybody doing the best that they can with the cards that they have. Because that’s true for everyone on the planet. It doesn’t matter whether it’s being a parent, being a child, being good at your job, being good as a person, everyone is always doing the best with what they have.” Giving those differences a platform is something that Perdomo is happy to see on Gen V, “Now, your best won’t be my best, and I may not appreciate your best and vice versa, but everyone is always giving what they got with what they have. And I think it’s really beautiful that this show doesn’t cast judgment on a certain way to be. It just allows people to be people, the characters to be the characters, and the chips fall as they may as they do what they can.”

Who Does Chance Perdomo Play in 'Gen V'?

In Gen V, Perdomo plays returning student Andre Anderson. With the power of metal bending, Andre is one of the top students at Godolkin University - something that his father and fellow supe, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) takes great pride in.

Gen V arrives with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on September 29.