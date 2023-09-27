The Big Picture Competition at Godolkin University in Gen V is intensified due to the superpowers and ranking system, causing jealousy and contempt among students.

While competition in higher education is par for the course, in Prime Video’s Gen V, that type of rivalry has gasoline poured on it with a lit match tossed on top. Not your run-of-the-mill engineering or law students, the young adults walking around the campus of Godolkin University have more heroic pursuits in mind. The series, which acts as a spin-off of the streamer’s uber-popular The Boys, follows the story of up-and-coming supes who are studying and working their butts off to become successful heroes. During an interview with Prime Video prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, series stars Shelley Conn and Patrick Schwarzenegger broke down what makes this learning institution different from all others.

Appearing as the school’s superintendent (who ironically has no superhuman powers), Conn says, “The thing that makes this campus kind of different from your regular one is the fact that it’s superheroes and the fact they are all super abled in a, in a way that linked with, you know, their kind of status, where they are in the ranking system at that point, and the nature of their superpowers means that it’s a pretty volatile situation.” While students at regular universities may find themselves at odds against others for the top spot, the kids at God U are constantly being judged, ranked, and put on display for their abilities - something that can breed a lot of jealousy and contempt.

Digging into the ranking system, Conn adds, “So the ranking system for the students at Godolkin University is, as you can imagine, a bit like The Seven, where it’s based on social media on a point system. So, if a student has a great day where they happen to score a home run in some kind of way, whether it’s through their superpower or even if it’s just through something very benign that makes them popular that day, great, up goes your points and therefore your ranking.”

What to Expect From the Young Minds at Godolkin University

Echoing Conn’s sentiments, Schwarzenegger, who plays Luke aka Golden Boy, says, “Godolkin University offers a lot of different things than your standard university. We’ve got crime fighting, you know. As you’ll get to see hopefully in the first episode, we’ve got some battles. We got ways to exhibit and show off your superpowers and, and your capabilities and your hero’s moves and, and powers I guess.” Schwarzenegger adds that while the show plays into the fantasy universe of The Boys, the students of Godolkin also get a dose of “real life” along the way. Likewise, Conn says, “It’s a little bit like a

superhuman zoo because you have a constraint of this kind of academic system versus these kind of soft souls trying to find themselves.”

Gen V kicks off its debut season with three episodes on September 29. Check out the trailer below.