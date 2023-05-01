Prime Video is getting ready to introduce us to the next generation of superheroes as new promotional material for the upcoming series, Gen V, a spin-off of the popular superhero parody series, The Boys has just been released. While the previously released trailer showcased the blood and gore to be expected, the newly released poster spotlights one of its Supes in training, Golden Boy played by Patrick Schwarzenegger. Described as a top prospect with "thermonuclear power and pure charisma," Golden Boy appears supercharged up as he stands against the backdrop of Godolkin University's logo.

Gen V will be set within the walls of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting as operated by Vought International. Taking place within the same universe as The Boys, Gen V will center on the lives of “hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.” The official synopsis further describes the show as "part college show, part Hunger Games – with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys." The previous trailer also unveiled an interesting dynamic where untold mayhem unleashes within the school's hallways.

On New Year's Day, the official Twitter handle for the series announced a rather broad release window teasing that fans should expect the premiere episode anytime between January and December 2023. It's the last time any update was given on the show's release date as we're still yet to get a definitive date. However, with the release of the first promotional material we have seen in months, it's safe to assume that the release date might be right around the corner. The prospects for Gen V are looking bright as it was previously hinted that the execs at Prime Video are impressed with the debut season and will likely proceed with a second. As a result, a writer's room for Season 2 has already been put in place at the behest of showrunner Michele Fazekas.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Jensen Ackles Teases Another Cameo in ‘The Boys’ Universe

Gen V Will Welcome Many Superheros From The Flagship Series, The Boys

Gen V will serve to expand The Boys' universe with Amazon's Head of Television Vernon Sanders teasing that "the two shows have some really interesting connections." As such, Gen V will feature a number of cameos from Supes from the flagship series, they include Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, as well as Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter who were unveiled for the first time in the trailer. Recently, it was further revealed that Soldier Boy, whose fate in The Boys remains unclear, will make a cameo in the spin-off series with Jensen Ackles to reprise the role. Gen V will also include a special character named Puppet Deep.

In addition to Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity. The cast is further fleshed out by Chance Perdomo, London Thor, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, and Shelley Conn. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the highly-anticipated spin-off. Check out Gen V's first poster below: