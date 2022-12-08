Even kids with extraordinary abilities need a place to hone their skills. Young wizards mastered their wands and learn to spell at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. X-Men trained at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. A new generation of Jedis went to Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy. If you’re a potential superhero or “supe” in the super dark universe of The Boys, you’ll want to graduate from the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. But first, you’ll need to survive. Competition at the school is murderously cut-throat and the mission-vision of its nefarious founder John Godolkin and Vought International is a million percent for-profit.

Gen V, the much-awaited spin-off series of Prime Video’s The Boys, is a subversive take on the superhero-in-training narrative, with the biting satirical humor that makes The Boys series a massive hit. Gen V chronicles the Godolkin college experience of America’s next generation of supes “as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

With raging hormones and out-of-control superpowers jacked up by the power-inducing drug Compound V, we can expect R-rated Animal House screwball debauchery, Hunger Games battles for survival, and Carrie-level bloody melt-downs on the regular. Gen V’s first trailer looks like a nightmare-fueled campus tour. A Sesame Street-inspired puppet gets its head ripped off. Soldiers geared up for war lie dead in the hallways. And the undergraduates spend much of their time splattered with blood. Gen V producer Seth Rogen has seen a few episodes and told Collider's very own, Steve Weintraub,

“It’s completely insane…Dear God, what are they doing over there?!”

Fans of The Boys series and the comics on which it was based sure can’t wait to find out.

Image via Prime Video

Related:'Gen V' Concept Art Reveals First Look at Godolkin University From 'The Boys' Spin-Off

When and Where Will Gen V Be Released?

While there is no official release date yet, Gen V will definitely air on Prime Video sometime in 2023, likely ahead of The Boys’ Season 4 release.

Is There a Trailer for Gen V?

“Welcome to Godolkin University, a safe place for you to thrive,” says the calm and welcoming voice at the opening of Gen V’s trailer. And from a birds-eye view of the sprawling campus, God-U does look like a typical elite college, albeit a highly selective one exclusively for the next generation of superheroes or “supes”. Incoming student Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) looks up in awe at the giant statue of Homelander on the front lawn, oblivious to the danger that is sure to come. A puppet version of The Deep, with exposed gills and all, appears in a Sesame Street-inspired set projecting wholesome normalcy while signaling Godolkin U will be seriously screwed up.

The hopeful collegial mood soon turns decidedly dark. Next to an A-Train Turbo vending machine is a locked metal door with a fun but ominous sign that says: “No Lookie Loos! This area is patrolled by security.” Someone had written the word “Murderer” on the door. Seconds later in the trailer, someone rips the head off a bug-eyed puppet that creepily seems to have actual blood and innards. Is this deeply weird puppet a supe? No time to dwell on it as there’s much to unveil in this Gen V trailer.

Our Gen Vs and their superpowers are quickly glimpsed in gory fashion. Marie Moreau is like Spider-Man, except that bloody entrails or tentacles spurt out of her wrists. It seems Marie has a tragic backstory as she’s shown in a bloody bathroom with her mother dead and bleeding out on the floor. Marie had briefly appeared in Season 3 of The Boys as one of the orphan-supes sheltered at Vought’s Red River Institute.

In quick succession, other Gen Vs display their unwieldy powers like overturning a car with bare hands, hurling people into the air with psychic blasts, knocking down a door instead of using the door knob like regular people, defeating campus security composed of heavily armed soldiers who stand no chance and end up massacred in the school hall. One supe has the power to shrink ala Honey, I Shrunk The Kids and promptly gets trapped inside a plastic cup. There is no limit to the craziness that can happen in this gory but fun college romp.

One of the supes to watch is Golden Boy, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, who only briefly appears in the trailer, shirtless in the forest and looking over his shoulder, grimly.

As with The Boys, Vought International will put a positive, wholesome spin on their lucrative Godolkin University franchise. Interviewed for television, Marie is asked by the perfectly coiffed host: “Where did you find that kind of courage?” Marie says, “I’m superhuman, right? We’re made of steel.” More like blood and guts and tons of Compound V, from the looks of this riotous blood-soaked trailer.

Who Is in The Cast of Gen V?

Image via Prime Video

Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marie Moreau and Lizze Broadway (American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules) as Emma Shaw. Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase) will play Golden Boy, a top prospect with "thermonuclear power and pure charisma." Sean Patrick Thomas (Save the Last Dance) will play the witty and lovable Polarity. Fellow students are played by Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), London Thor (Shameless), Asa Germann (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton).

Also in the cast are Marco Pigossi (Invisible City) as Doctor Edison Cardosa, Alexander Calvert (Supernatural), Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason), and the great Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) who speculative fans are hoping would play Godolkin himself. A few characters from The Boys cross over to Gen V with A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) appearing in the trailer.

Related:'The Boys' Behind-the-Scenes Image Reveals Hughie, Soldier Boy, and Butcher Preparing to Crash a Party

Who Is Behind Gen V?

Gen V was developed for Amazon Prime Video by Craig Rosenberg, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as co-showrunners. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Rosenberg serve as executive producers alongside Fazekas, Butters, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

Rosenberg, who wrote The Boys Season 2, Episode 3 "Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men" wrote the pilot for Gen V which is loosely based on the popular comics The Boys created by Ennis and Robertson.

When Did Gen V Film?

Image via Prime Video

Filming for Gen V commenced in May 2022 and wrapped the following September. The spinoff had undergone some massive changes over the course of its production, including recastings and shifting showrunners.

What Is Gen V About?

Image via Prime Video

The official synopsis reads: