School will soon be in session for the characters on The Boys spin-off series Gen V as Eric Kripke has announced a release window. In a Twitter post in which the Supernatural and The Boys creator shared the recently dropped poster of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy, he also gave followers the wonderful news that Gen V would be arriving this fall. While no further information has been revealed, Kripke teased that a trailer and premiere date were “being diligently worked on,” adding that “it’ll be worth the wait.”

Gen V will introduce a brand-new group to The Boys fold as we watch up-and-coming Supes study at the Godolkin University of Crime Fighting. If you were worried that a younger generation couldn’t keep up with the buckets of blood and gore that we so know and love from the original series, you’d be dead wrong as all the promotional material we’ve seen so far teases nothing but chaos. From masters of polarity to fire manipulators and shrinkers, these youngsters have it all.

Starring in the series will be Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Asa Germann, and Schwarzenegger with a recurring cast set to include Alexander Calvert, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jason Ritter, Clancy Brown, and Marco Pigossi. Taking place during the third season antics of The Boys, it was recently revealed that audiences could also expect to spot Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy in a cameo capacity as well as Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne’s Adam Bourke.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Gen V's Season 2 Writers Room Is Ready for Series Renewal

Who’s Behind Gen V?

The entire The Boys universe is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic series of the same name with Gen V being no exception. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are the creators of the Amazon Prime Video series with a long list of familiar names serving as producers including Kripke, Seth Rogen, Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Neal H. Moritz.

As for the origin series, The Boys recently wrapped filming on its fourth season. Like Gen V, no release date has yet been set but of course, we here at Collider will keep you posted. With the core cast returning for more action, audiences can also expect to see the likes of Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan in an undisclosed role as well as Simon Pegg reprises his role as Hugh Campbell Sr. alongside his estranged wife, played by Rosemarie Dewitt.

Check out Kripke’s news-breaking Twitter post and first trailer below. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding all things Gen V and The Boys.