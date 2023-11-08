Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Gen V.

The Big Picture The Boys spin-off Gen V successfully delivered on its promises, setting up the fourth season of The Boys with a thrilling cliffhanger ending.

The events in Gen V suggest that Cate and Sam could potentially become members of The Seven, but the real question is who will replace Black Noir.

There are intriguing similarities between Sam and Black Noir, including their powers, traumatic pasts, and the use of hallucinations as a coping mechanism, leading to the possibility that Sam could take on the Black Noir mantle.

You have to hand it to Gen V (sorry, Cate); The Boys' first live-action spin-off delivered on all it promised, ending in true cliffhanger fashion while perfectly teeing up the upcoming fourth season of The Boys. After radicalized supes Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) begin killing and terrorizing the non-supe faculty of Godolkin University as well as liberating the prisoners of The Woods, Vought makes the call to bring in Homelander (Antony Starr) and put a stop to the massacre.

When Homelander arrives, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), who is desperately playing the offensive to protect the school, assumes he’ll help her out but is shocked to find that he’s only arrived to chastise and subdue her. In the aftermath of the siege, Cate and Sam are lauded by Homelander as heroes as Marie and Andre (Chance Perdomo) are stripped of their “Guardians of Godolkin” title and imprisoned alongside Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh) and Emma (Lizze Broadway) in a mysterious cell.

Initially, this topsy-turvy turn of events would seem almost impossible to believe – clearly, Cate, Sam, and their followers instigated the riot, not the other way around. However, this is The Boys we’re talking about here, and justice doesn’t flow that easily. The social commentary of The Boys permeates through Gen V as well and, as a result, we can believably conceive how Homelander and Vought could cover up the mess and flip the script entirely — but what if Gen V is even more connected to The Boys' upcoming fourth season than we thought?

The Seven Needs New Members After 'The Boys' Season 3

As it stands, Sam and Cate are now public heroes and very much contenders to fill the Seven, but it might not be in the way you’d expect. The Seven (if it can even be called that anymore) has taken quite the blow since the events of Season 3. Queen Maeve (Dominque McElligott) is "dead," Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is a “traitor”, and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) was murdered by Homelander. This leaves the only active members being Homelander, The Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) — but the catch is that the public is unaware of Black Noir’s death, and, considering his entirely concealed suit, it’s likely Vought intends to keep the public in the dark.

The fact is that Vought is hurting. Whether they will admit it or not, they’ve lost control over Homelander, and they’re bleeding chips in terms of their supe talent. They were hoping to raise Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) to The Seven, then Marie, and maybe even Andre, but every time their plans have been demolished by their actions (or an extension of their actions) via Homelander. While Cate is certainly a viable option to take a spot in The Seven, there is still the larger issue of finding a replacement for Black Noir. Set photos from Season 4 of The Boys have revealed Homelander standing side-by-side with a very much alive Black Noir lookalike, so it seems Vought scrambled quickly to get someone into the suit, which prompts the question: who’s the new Black Noir? While the comics point to the possibility of a Homelander clone, another very viable option could be none other than Sam.

Sam and Black Noir Share Similar Characteristics

Initially, it sounds insane, but perhaps Gen V has been hinting at this possibility throughout the entire season. For starters, Sam and Black Noir have a similar skill set. Both supes are incredibly durable and possess a wealth of super strength, though Sam probably isn’t allergic to almonds. Sam may not be as proficient in martial arts as Black Noir but as we’ve seen, he doesn’t need to be skilled in any fighting style — when he’s consumed by rage, there’s next to nothing that can stop him.

Beyond powers, Black Noir and Sam could be called kindred spirits for their traumatic pasts. As we learned in The Boys Season 3, Black Noir wasn’t always the mute killer-ninja he became known as. He didn’t even want to wear a mask in the first place, but a tragic event involving Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) forced him to wear the mask for the rest of his life. After a failed coup on Soldier Boy during a Payback mission in Nicaragua, Black Noir’s head was bashed in by Soldier Boy’s shield against the hood of a burning Jeep. The event caused severe brain damage and significantly lowered his IQ to that of a young child — but considering he was still of value to Vought, he was kept on the team and his condition remained under wraps.

While Sam’s face may still be intact, he is also socially inept to an extent. Being kept in The Woods for years broke his spirit and kept him from developing through the experiences of a regular adolescent. As a result, he is easily frustrated, very naive, and gullible. His lack of naïveté is the entire reason why he joined Cate in the first place because he couldn’t understand the bigger picture and was only fueled by the rage long festering inside of him. If instated as Black Noir, his mental state would make him very easy for Vought to manipulate and control, with Cate not even needing to be present. Situations that may cause moral quarrels even for characters like The Deep or A-Train wouldn’t even garner a second thought from Sam. Much like Black Noir’s assassination of the supe terrorist Naqib (Samer Salem) back in Season 2, Vought could point and tell Sam to take out an entire village, and he’d happily oblige.

Sam and Black Noir Are Both Plagued by Hallucinations

Perhaps the biggest tell that Sam could take up the Black Noir mantle is that they both hallucinate as coping mechanisms. Upon learning about Black Noir’s past, we also learned he has imaginary friends in the present. Inspired by the Chuck E. Cheese-like pizza parlor he frequented as a child, Black Noir is consoled by Buster Beaver and friends. They appear in his dark moments of sadness and despair to try and lift his spirits, and they are the last things he sees before he dies.

Similarly, Sam regulates his emotions by mentally turning the people in his vicinity into puppets. As we saw in Gen V's infamous puppet massacre scene this season, Sam can rationalize his brutal killings by picturing his enemies as puppets. But the puppets also manifest during feelings of love or frustration, as we saw when he had sex with Emma or was taunted by Jason Ritter and The Deep. While Sam and Black Noir's hallucinations vary, the cause is very similarly rooted in trauma. Considering how reminiscent Sam’s hallucinations were of Black Noir’s, Gen V may have been alluding to this plot point from the very first puppet Sam saw.

Despite his sleek outfit and terrifying appearance, by the time he made it to The Seven, Black Noir was sadly rendered nothing more than an attack dog commandeered by Vought. If they manage to rope Sam into the Black Noir outfit, the cycle will repeat itself. Sam may question at first what happened to the original Black Noir, but he could very well be delighted and honored to take up the mantle without thinking about the ramifications of doing so. Knowing his brother wanted to make it into The Seven, there’s no doubt he will be a loyal follower of Vought’s orders. If this change was to happen, it would likely be revealed either mid-season or closer to the finale so that The Boys Season 4 can set up Gen V Season 2, continuing to pass the baton and keep the universe in constant motion. While Sam may gain some sense of accomplishment or satisfaction from impersonating Black Noir, the sad irony is he’ll only become an obedient puppet for the same company that trapped him in The Woods all that time ago.

Gen V and The Boys are both available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

