After all the college parties and puppet fight scenes, the first season of The Boys spinoff series Gen V wraps up with an epic fight and a new mystery. Thanks to insight from co-showrunner ​​Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke and the events from the finale, this won’t be the last time we’ll see Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), or Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips). The semester may be over for these student Supes, but the fun has only just begun thanks to the show's renewal for a second season.

The Guardians of Godolkin Team Up in the 'Gen V' Season 1 Finale

After being galvanized by radicalized Supe students, Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) joins Cate’s crusade to unleash the rest of the prisoners from The Woods. Together, they kill all the guards and release everyone who was locked up. When they come across a dead student who was infected by the virus, Cate gives a rousing speech about their superiority as Supes, kickstarting a killing spree for anyone on Godolkin’s campus who isn’t a Supe or on their side.

As the massacre unfolds, Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) finds Sam and attempts to reason with him. Instead, he lashes out at her over how she’s been controlling him to be her type of "normal." Sam accuses Emma of not considering what he actually wants. To add insult to injury, he tells her that she’s not a hero, which harkens back to when Emma initially saved him, and he had called her a hero. Sam ditches Emma, leaving her devastated. Instead of her usual purging, Emma’s intense heartbreak over this fallout causes her to shrink down, something that’s never happened to her before.

Meanwhile, Marie and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) work together to try to save everyone at Godolkin. While trapped inside a building, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) calls Marie, asking her to kill Cate; in exchange, Ashley offers to help find Marie’s estranged sister and the potential chance to join The Seven. While she considers this, Andre finds Marie on campus, and together, they attempt to take on Cate. Marie tries to warn Cate that the Vought board wants her to kill her, telling Cate she won’t do it. Instead, Cate commands Maverick (Nicholas Hamilton) to fight Marie as Andre tries to get through to Cate. He almost reaches through to her, but when he’s hesitant to hold her hand, Sam arrives to fight him as Cate walks away. Just when it looks like Sam might kill Andre, he’s able to knock out Sam by tasing him.

Initially, Maverick has the upper hand over Marie. Thanks to what Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) taught her about their similar abilities, Marie finds the invisible Maverick by finding his pulse and knocks him out. Then, Marie saves Ashley and the rest of the Vought board with her blood daggers, killing a fellow student who is pursuing them. When it looks like Marie and Jordan are going to make it out of this fight unscathed, Cate attempts to reach out and grab Jordan’s arm. Without a moment to lose, Marie jumps into action and blows off half of Cate’s arm.

Homelander Arrives at Godolkin in the 'Gen V' Season 1 Finale

Unbeknownst to Marie and her friends, Ashley has called Homelander (Antony Starr) as a last resort to handle the situation unfolding at Godolkin. Just after Marie injures Cate to save Jordan, Homelander flies in to assess the plight. Before Marie can explain the situation, Homelander questions what type of animal she is for attacking her fellow Supe students. Without giving her a chance to respond, Homelander lights up his eyes and blasts Marie with his heat vision, knocking her out.

The episode then cuts to a news story on the Vought News Network where Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) claims that Marie, Emma, Andre, and Jordan were the orchestrators of the brutal murder spree, dubbing it the Godolkin 4 Massacre. Coleman goes on to say that it was Cate and Sam who saved the day, calling them the new Guardians of Godolkin. Homelander is then seen watching the news segment with smug satisfaction. In the final scene of the episode, Marie wakes up in a windowless, doorless white room with Jordan, Andre, and Emma back at regular height. She’s lying in a hospital bed as Andre tells her that she took Homelander’s blast like a champ. Marie asks her friends where they are, and audiences are left to assume they’re somewhere in Vought Tower or another secret Vought facility as the first season wraps on Gen V.

The Virus From ‘Gen V’ Season 1 Perfectly Sets Up ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Even though Marie and her friends are locked away while Homelander continues to exert his control over Vought, there are other forces at play at the end of Gen V Season 1 and going into The Boys Season 4. For instance, at the end of Episode 7 “Sick,” Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) meets with Victoria Neuman in secret in order to give her the Supe-neutralizing virus he developed in The Woods. He discloses everything she needs to know about it, from how to store it to its grave implications. It ends up being his death sentence because after the virus is in her hands, she blows him up, ensuring that there is no way it can be replicated. Now the lingering question remains– what does Neuman plan to do with the virus?

Neuman isn’t the only person who knows about the virus and experiments done in The Woods. Earlier in Episode 7, “Sick,” Dr. Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) had met with Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) in secret. The last time that audiences saw Mallory was at the end of The Boys Season 3, when she and the CIA were moving an unconscious Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to an undisclosed location. In last week's episode, Shetty confides in Mallory about everything that she is doing at Godolkin. Horrified by Shetty's bloodlust, Mallory calls it genocide on all Supes, comparing Indira to someone else she knows who’s fueled by their revenge, so Grace rejects Indira’s offer to work together. As Indira walks away, it’s revealed that Grace had her phone on speaker the whole time. But who exactly was on the other line? Thanks to a mid-credits scene, we have an idea who.

In a mid-credits scene after the season finale, we see someone walking in the dark with a flashlight down a corridor. It turns out this person is walking around the empty remains of The Woods, and that person is none other than Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). He looks around, says his signature explicit catchphrase, and then looks into the camera and smirks.

Remember, at the end of The Boys Season 3, Butcher is told that he only has a little over a year to live after using so much Temp V. Based on this mid-credits scene, it looks like Butcher isn’t going to let that stop him from bringing down Homelander and Vought. Maybe he’s getting ready to recruit the rest of the team to bust out the real Guardians of Godolkin. It’s only a matter of time before Season 4 debuts and audiences get to see how it all unfolds, but for now, the ending of Gen V leaves the audience in anticipation for Season 4 of The Boys.

