Gen V has wrapped up Season 1 and officially been renewed for a second season. This spinoff of The Boys — arguably the darkest, grittiest superhero series ever made — is loosely based on the "We Gotta Go Now" story arc from the comic series. It introduces a new cadre of young Supes, some with familiar powers and others with previously unseen abilities, but all with their own unique baggage. It takes us inside Godolkin University, a college for Supes in the style of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters that's built atop an ugly secret. The season finale tied up some loose ends, but left us with plenty of tantalizing questions.

How Powerful Is Marie?

When Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) meets Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), she discovers that Neuman is her mysterious benefactor and that they share the same power, blood control. This means that Marie can probably pop heads — and we've already seen her explode other body parts, though she hasn't yet gained full control of that ability. She can also save people from grievous injuries or stop their hearts and kill them, and she can turn blood — both her own and other people's — into weapons like lassos and daggers. She can even sense things inside people's blood, like the Compound V in Neuman's. Marie is clearly just beginning to discover the extent of her powers. What else can she do, and how powerful might she ultimately become? Will she someday even be capable of killing Homelander (Antony Starr)?

What Is Victoria Neuman's Plan?

This vice presidential hopeful and secret Supe character comes straight from The Boys, and we know that she's been up to something sinister for a while. In Episode 7 of Gen V, Marie — assuming that Neuman is trustworthy — tells her what has been happening in a secret lab beneath the school known as the Woods: at the direction of Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) has been developing a deadly virus that only affects Supes. Neuman later convinces Cardosa to hand over a canister of the stuff before popping his head. Presumably she wouldn't want the virus released into the general population since it would pose a major threat to herself and her daughter, but what does she plan to do with it? And more intriguingly, what is her ultimate goal?

How Did Emma Shrink Without Purging?

Emma (Lizze Broadway) has a tense encounter with Sam (Asa Germann) in the season finale, during which Sam goes full Homelander, killing innocent humans on a whim and callously accusing Emma of being worried only about whether other people like her. Afterward, Emma suddenly finds herself shrinking without even trying. Normally she must eat or vomit to control her size, but not this time. Neither she nor the audience knows how it happened, but it raises a number of interesting possibilities.

Like many of Gen V's young Supes, Emma is still learning the extent of her powers — will she eventually learn to shrink at will, like The Boys' Termite? What about growing to giant size at will? We've only seen her exercise that aspect of her power once, when she became huge in Episode 4 by devouring a dish of spaghetti. It made her strong enough to subdue Sam, meaning that she's potentially extremely powerful. If she can grow or shrink without eating or purging, she could be unstoppable. Of course, it could mean that she'll have to do a lot of fighting naked, but she's certainly not the only Supe who has to do that.

How Long Can Andre Continue Using His Powers?

Andre Anderson's (Chance Perdomo) father Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) suffers from sudden seizures in Episode 7, and we learn in the final episode that using his metal manipulation powers has been causing micro-tears in his brain, leading to progressively greater brain damage. The doctor advises Andre that the same thing will happen to him, meaning his abilities could literally kill him. The Compound V that gives Supes their powers has highly unpredictable effects, so it's not surprising that some of those effects would be harmful to the Supes themselves. How will this impact Andre's ability to stay in the fight and continue helping his friends?

We also know that when Cate (Maddie Phillips) "pushes" other people to do her will, she bursts blood vessels in her brain, which risks killing her and anyone who might be trapped inside her subconscious at the time. And we saw Emma lose control of her purging to the point that she became nearly microscopic; if Marie hadn't found her, she could have died. Which other Supes' powers might pose a major risk to the individual using them?

Who Framed Marie and Crew, and Where Are They Being Held?

In the Gen V Season 1 finale, Cate finally snaps and frees the mentally unstable students being held in the woods, who begin wreaking havoc on the school. She convinces Sam to join her in the massacre, and the two go on a rampage, killing any humans they can find and any Supe students who get in their way. Marie stops Cate's massacre by (probably unintentionally) exploding her hand, only to take a laser blast in the chest from an indignant Homelander, who can't stand to see a Supe turn on their "own kind."

Marie wakes up to find herself, Andre, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma imprisoned in a doorless room, framed for the campus massacre while the real culprits, Cate and Sam, are hailed as the new Guardians of Godolkin and given credit for saving the school. Yet plenty of witnesses, including Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and the board of trustees, know what really happened, and presumably have little motivation to cover for the actual killers, who nearly wiped them out. Did Cate implant a new reality in their heads, or are they simply lying? What's Homelander's role in the cover-up? Is someone else orchestrating things behind the scenes — perhaps Neuman, or even an entirely new character?

The season ends on a cliffhanger. Andre, Jordan, and Emma might know where they are and how they got there, but the episode cuts to credits before they can fill in Marie or us. The four of them combined have a pretty formidable collection of powers, so they'll surely be able to escape, but they now have targets on their backs. Where will they go, and how will they fight back against a ruthless system that's ready to use anything at its disposal — the media, other Supes, even biochemical weaponry — to control them?

