The Big Picture The addition of Hamish Linklater to the cast of Gen V as the Dean of Godolkin University shakes up the series.

Trust is shattered as previous corruption is exposed, leaving a void that the charming and politically brilliant Linklater will fill.

With unpredictability and potential corruption looming, viewers can expect more shocking twists in the upcoming season of Gen V.

Despite the imminent Season 4 of Amazon Prime’s The Boys, its college spin-off is not resting on its laurels. According to Variety, Gen V has added beloved genre actor, Hamish Linklater to the cast of Season 2. Linklater crops up in just about every and any exciting television endeavor possible. Appearing in Legion, The Stand, and Fargo, he gained probably the most widespread appeal by being a focal point of Mike Flanagan’s best Netflix series, Midnight Mass. He is the catalyst of the series, a priest blessed with new youth who is behind the apparent miracles of the seaside town but becomes a much more insidious presence. Now he will join the cast of Gen V in another position of authority: “[Linklater plays] the charismatic and charming newly-appointed Dean of Godolkin University. Trained as a scientist, he’s politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level.”

His role fills a gaping hole left by the previous administration. Former Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) seemed a benevolent leader but was in fact the sadistic force behind the experimentations going on at Godolkin University at the end of Season 1. She gets what she deserves, in typical The Boys Universe fashion, leaving the school in desperate need of a more stable influence. But as this is part of The Boys Universe, that is easier said than done.

No One In ‘Gen V’ Can Be Trusted

Close

It would be predictable for the second season of Gen V to include yet another corruptible force leading Godolkin. However, it is still hard to trust anyone put in leadership positions in the satirical world of the series. Though his character description does not specifically state if he is a supe or not, the name Cipher seems to indicate that he is. Perhaps the students will finally get an ally after they were tossed into confinement by Vought. More likely, however, Cipher will prove to be challenging in an unexpected way. With five seasons of cumulative content in the Eric Kripke series, the show somehow continues to push the envelope in new and revolting ways.

Not all supes are friendly, as viewers well know, and his high position of authority could mean that he is already corrupted by the system. But whatever his role is, he is a welcome addition to the cast. Gen V was rocked by tragedy by the sudden death of Chance Perdomo who played one of the show’s central leads, Andre Anderson. The series has stated they will not recast the role meaning the series has some reshuffling to do. Linklater’s filmography portends an impressive future for Gen V when Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime.