Supe School is back in session for the skeptical students of Godolkin University because Gen V is confirmed to be returning for a second season, confirming that the characters of the highly acclaimed The Boys spin-off will return for a sophomore year. At first, the idea of a spin-off to The Boys sounded entirely counter-intuitive to what the superhero satire is about. In addition to commentating on relevant cultural topics and the current state of entertainment, the story of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team's quest to expose and destroy all superheroes mocks franchising popular IP. Doesn't a spin-off series go against that theme?

Well, not if said spin-off has a gripping story to tell, and Gen V Season 1 absolutely has that. As fans of The Boys already know, the series' elevator pitch is much more nuanced than "a world where all superheroes are evil." Yes, the significant members of the superhero hierarchy like Homelander (Antony Starr) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) are about as evil as you can get, but there are also legitimately good people like Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). The Supes of The Boys universe, despite having god-like abilities, are ordinary people with their own wants and desires, which is exactly what makes this anti-franchise franchise so unique.

Gen V Season 1 shines because it feels less like a season of a new show and more like Season 3.5 of The Boys. It doesn't star the main series' central characters (though some do drop in for a cameo), but it also offers hugely significant information that could have massive, franchise-changing consequences for the entire universe of The Boys. Not only that, but the all-new story of a group of college students learning what it takes to be a superhero also stands remarkably well on its own, featuring a wealth of engaging new characters. To find out all about the sophomore season of The Boys spin-off and its cast, announcement, plot details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Gen V Season 2.

When is 'Gen V' Season 2 Coming Out?

Despite getting officially announced by Amazon three weeks before the Season 1 finale, we don't have an exact date for when Gen V will be returning for Season 2. Still in the early stages of pre-production, filming on Gen V Season 2 likely won't be able to begin until the ongoing industry strikes are resolved. At the time of this writing, SAG-AFTRA is still in talks with the AMPTP despite being on strike for over a hundred days.

Where Can You Watch 'Gen V' Season 2?

While a release window for Gen V Season 2 is uncertain, where the show will be available to watch is not. Amazon Prime Instant Video has found tremendous success with The Boys, Gen V, and the animated short anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, making it so this is one of the streaming platform's most popular franchises. In fact, The Boys and its side stories became so popular that Amazon Prime has attracted similar superhero satires, chief among them being the hit-animated series Invincible, which just entered its second season. With The Boys and Invincible alone, Amazon has more than enough compelling superhero content to go up against the likes of both DC and Marvel. That said, those two comics juggernauts will also have a presence on Amazon soon enough, with Bruce Timm's Batman: The Animated Series spiritual successor Batman: Caped Crusader as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller's live-action Spider-Man Noir series.

Does 'Gen V' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

With filming yet to take place, we'll have to be patient to see what the next semester for Gen V has in store for Season 2. Hopefully the series will begin production early next year.

Who Stars in 'Gen V' Season 2?

The full cast list for Gen V Season 2 has not yet been released, but it's safe to say that we'll see more than a few returning faces. The most likely returning star is Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), who led the Season 1 ensemble cast as tragic blood-manipulating first-year student Marie Moreau. We'll likely also see many of Marie's classmates return as well, including Sinclair The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo as metal controller Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway (Ghosted) as Marie's shrinking roommate Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) as mind-controller Cate Dunlap, London Thor (Shameless) and Derek Luh (Shining Vale) as shapeshifter Jordan Li, and Asa Germann (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) as puppet slaying Sam Riordan.

As Season 1 showed us, Gen V is also not afraid to feature cameos from prominent cast members of The Boys, so who knows who might show up for a cameo in Season 2?

Who is Making 'Gen V' Season 2?

Gen V Season 2 is expected to see the return of both Season 1's showrunner and Season 1's co-creator and executive producer. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Agent Carter producer Michele Fazekas will likely be returning as showrunner for Season 2. She'll almost certainly be rejoined by The Boys creator Eric Kripke as executive producer.

