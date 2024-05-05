The Big Picture Gen V producers will not recast Chance Perdomo's character in the second season.

Chance Perdomo, also known for his role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident earlier this year.

Perdomo was remembered for his infectious smile, positivity, and kindness by his colleagues and co-stars on Gen V.

Gen V producers have decided that the only way to honor Chance Perdomo's memory is to leave his character untouched. In a statement posted on Twitter, they revealed that the role won't be recast. They are looking at alternative directions the story could take to bring the character's journey to a satisfying conclusion without bringing in someone else to take over the beloved character. Production was supposed to begin last month before Perdomo's untimely passing, but it was pushed forward. They also revealed that the series will enter production this month, and producers will find a way to honor Perdomo in the season. Below is their complete statement expressing sorrow at his passing and how they plan to move forward.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Who Was Chance Perdomo?

Perdomo was best known for playing Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He was cast as Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off series Gen V. The series was a major success for Prime Video and was quickly renewed for a second season. The season was set to begin production in Canada in April 2024. While heading there on his motorcycle in late March, Perdomo was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Upstate New York that claimed his life. He was 27 years old.

People who had worked with him were shocked by this loss. He was hailed as a fun person to have on set, who brightened everyone's day with his humor and positivity. His costars on Gen V released a statement (below) expressing shock and sorrow at the loss.

"Our hearts are with Chance's loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast."

Gen V producers also shared a similar statement, saying:

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Perdomo will be missed by all who he touched in his life. Gen V Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Seasons 1

