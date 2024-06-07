The Big Picture Season 2 of Gen V won't have the main character Andre, as Chance Perdomo passed away before production.

The show will honor Perdomo's memory by writing out the character's death in an emotionally difficult storyline.

Gen V and The Boys share storylines and will intersect in Season 2, with new characters like Hamish Linklater joining.

There won't be one main character when Gen V returns for Season 2. Chance Perdomo passed away before the show entered production for Season 2. Later, the writers revealed the role wouldn't be recast and that they would find a way to write out the character and honor Perdomo's memory. With the season currently in production, they have finally decided how to approach the unfortunate development. Eric Kripke is Gen V's showrunner and creator. He spoke to TV Line about Perdomo's character, Andre, and revealed that they plan to kill him off in the upcoming season. He talked about addressing the character's death, saying,

“First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family. We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.”

Kripke did not reveal much about the season or how Andre's death would come about. However, he said, “It’s really intense. It’s fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters.”

'Gen V' and 'The Boys' to Oscillate Storylines.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Events in Gen V and The Boys transpire in the same universe, and the timeline is similar. As a result, the shows can borrow and build from each other without affecting the other. The discovery of the virus at God U will affect The Boys Season 4 and is poised to change the universe. The events at the end of Gen V Season 1 will also affect the universe. Kripke revealed that when Gen V returns, it will pick up from The Boys Season 4. Season 2 “is tied into the finale of The Boys Season 4. That will lead right into Gen V,” he revealed.

While Gen V will miss some familiar faces in its sophomore season, new faces will also be present. Hamish Linklater joins as God U's new dean. If you've seen him in Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, then you're well aware of how his acting and delivery can induce fear. Kripke is banking on that and describes the character, saying, "He’s really scary. I’ve wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He’s a very complicated, mysterious character. I’m excited for people to see him.”

Gen V Season 2 is still far away, but The Boys Season 4 premieres next Thursday, June 13. Watch both shows on Prime Video.