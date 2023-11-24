The Big Picture Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma Meyer in Gen V, hopes to see her character bond with Jordan, played by Derek Luh and London Thor, in the next season.

Broadway believes that Emma and Jordan could make a great comedy duo and expresses her interest in exploring their dynamic further.

Alongside her potential relationship with Jordan, Emma will also face struggles with Sam and her past trauma, while the rest of the characters deal with being locked up by Vought.

For most of the first season of Prime Video’s Gen V, Lizze Broadway’s Emma Meyer was predictably found with her roommate Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) or Sam Riordan (Asa Germann), the young Supe she saved from captivity at the sinister underground research center known as The Woods. With The Boys’ first live-action spin-off series being such a hit among the franchise’s dedicated fandom, a second season is on the way with the Season 1 finale leaving viewers on a cliffhanger. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Nemiroff’s Ladies Night series, Broadway chatted about who she hopes to see Emma bond with during the next batch of episodes.

Reflecting on her character’s Season 1 relationships, Broadway said, “It’s so funny because in the first season, again, she had Sam, Marie, and an alpaca.” While she had a bit of screentime with Chance Perdomo’s Andre Anderson – who sent her on the recon mission to The Woods — the only other character that we saw Emma interact with was the gender-shifting Jordan Li, played by Derek Luh and London Thor. “Seeing the quick interactions Jordan has with Emma, like in Episode 4 when she’s like, ‘Holy shit, a lot is happening,’ with Jordan, that was our first interaction together.” Broadway explains that the pair next encounters one another when Jordan is “In female form, when [Emma’s] like, ‘You have sex hair.’”

With all of these speedy run-ins, Broadway thinks a banter is building between the two characters, revealing that she’s thought, “‘These two could be a comedy duo,’” adding, “I would love to see what Jordan teaches Emma and what Emma teaches Jordan.” Although she notes that both characters are similar in their “no-nonsense” attitudes, Broadway admits that they’re “Very different, too… Jordan’s kind of cold, Emma’s kind of warm and playful. I feel like it would be a very siblings dynamic. I would love to explore that.”

What’s Coming For the Teens in Season 2 of 'Gen V'?

When it comes to what Broadway thinks the chances are of Emma and Jordan sharing more screen time in the second season, she says, “I do know my character. And I think that would just be a fun character development to explore between those two characters… But I’m not a writer.”

Aside from her relationship with Jordan, audiences can expect Emma to struggle with the fallout between her and Sam as well as her continuous struggle to overcome the trauma from her past. As for the rest of the characters, the season finale saw them locked up courtesy of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought. Now the number one enemy of the corrupt company, it will be a challenge for the group to escape captivity and stay off Vought’s radar.

Check out Nemiroff’s full Ladies Night interview with Broadway below and head to Prime Video to stream every episode of Gen V’s first season.

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Cast Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg

