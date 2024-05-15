The Big Picture Derek Luh and Lizzie Broadway share exciting updates from Gen V as the spin-off series begins filming Season 2.

Gen V Season 2 won't feature two main characters from Season 1, promising to honor the late Chance Perdomo's memory.

Following Perdomo's death, the scripts for Season 2 were re-written to avoid re-casting.

God U is back to pick up the pieces after the epic finale that saw the school at the center of a media frenzy. Gen V Season 2 has begun production, and the cast took to social media to share the exciting updates. Derek Luh and Lizzie Broadway star in the young supes series from The Boys universe as Jordan Li and Emma Meyer, respectively. They shared some set photos on Instagram to mark the beginning of the next several months as they embark on creating the anticipated second season.

Luh shared a post on his profile with two images. The first shows his trailer with his character's name written on it with the letter M in brackets — the M differentiates his trailer from the one for London Thor who plays the female version of the same character. Jordan is a bigender supe with the ability to change genders at will and use powers unique to each gender they currently present.

The second image is a mirror selfie of him wearing a God U jacket. The jacket is quite different from the light blue signature jacket Jordan wears. While it's unclear what this change means, it might speak to Jordan's rising status in God U without Golden Boy or Andre Anderson around. Or it might just be some very cool Gen V swag. Broadway shared an Instagram story with some director's chairs with her and Luh's characters' names.

Image via Lizze Broadway

'Gen V' Season 2 Won't Feature Two Main Characters From Season 1

Image via Prime Video

The second season is down two key characters. Events in the first season saw Golden Boy commit suicide after being physically and mentally abused in The Woods. Production has not confirmed if there are plans to bring Patrick Schwarzenegger back in any capacity. He is currently filming the third season of The White Lotus, so a return is highly unlikely. Gen V also suffered a major blow when Chance Perdomo passed away in a road accident several weeks ago. Producers revealed that they wouldn't recast the character and would find an appropriate way to write him out. Producers promised to find a way to honor Perdomo in the upcoming season, saying:

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Watch Gen V Season 1 on Prime Video, and stay tuned at Collider for further updates on Season 2.

Gen V Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Seasons 1

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO