The Big Picture Season 2 of the hit show Gen V is in early production with new team members.

Events in Gen V will connect to The Boys Season 4, hinting at an interconnected universe.

The show follows students at Godolkin University training to join The Seven superhero team.

Will God U ever be the same after the bloodbath witnessed in the Season 1 finale? We'll get the answer to that question when Gen V Season 2 premieres, but as of right now, it is in the early stages of production. TV producer, writer, and director Tom Schnauz revealed in a YouTube interview with Micah Cratty of Arc Studios that he joined Gen V and is helping the show's production. He also said that Season 2 will begin production in 2 or 3 weeks in Canada. Schnauz has worked on different shows in different capacities, from The X Files to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul -- where he served as the executive producer for all six seasons.

". . . I'm working on a show called Gen V which is aired on Amazon. Season one ... I did not work on season one. I'm currently helping them with season two with breaking story, and they start shooting not too long up in Canada. They're gonna start production in probably 2 or 3 weeks"

Gen V, set in The Boys universe, premiered last year to acclaim from critics and viewers and was hailed as one of the best shows of the year. Prime Video renewed it for Season 2, three weeks before the Season 1 finale. In the universe's timeline, events in Gen V set up the fourth season of The Boys -- which premieres on June 13 -- further teasing that events in Season 2 of Gen V will also be connected to The Boys Season 4. No details about the second season have been released, including the plot, storyline, and who will return, but based on the ending of Season 1, most cast members are expected to return.

What Is 'Gen V' About?

The show follows several characters at Godolkin University, a university for superheroes. Students at God U are trained to hone their superpowers and are ranked according to their performance. The ultimate goal for them is to join The Seven and reap the glory of being a celebrity superhero. Working alongside Homelander and his team guarantees fame and fortune. When Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair) joins the university, she and her friends discover a huge secret that is bound to change their world.

Apart from Sinclair, Gen V also stars Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer, Asa German as Sam Riordan, Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li, and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan (Golden Boy).

Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Seasons 1

