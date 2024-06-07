The Big Picture New character Dean Cipher brings high intelligence and connections, signaling trouble for Godolkin University students.

Showrunner Eric Kripke teases scary and mysterious character portrayed by Hamish Linklater in Gen V Season 2.

Cipher's clinical demeanor and ties to authority suggest a different kind of villain for Vought, posing a threat to imprisoned supes.

While Gen V’s Season 1 villain has been dispatched, that won’t make it easier for the students of Godolkin University. After news that Hamish Linklater was cast for Season 2 as the new Dean, showrunner Eric Kripke teased what the new character will bring to the table in an interview with TVLine. The new Dean goes by the name of Cipher and is described in promotional material as a brilliant scientist with high-level connections. This doesn’t exactly scream good news for Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway), who were last seen confined in a room with no doors. Kripke confirms that perhaps the coeds should be concerned.

“He’s really scary,” Kripke revealed. “I’ve wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He’s a very complicated, mysterious character. I’m excited for people to see him.” Linklater has long been a staple in genre television, but as Kripke indicated, his role as Father Paul in Midnight Mass was a tour de force. Mike Flanagan’s limited series melds religion and vampirism in a way that surprisingly makes sense. Best intentions do pave the way to hell as Father Paul indoctrinates an entire town into his vampiric ways. His capacity for vulnerability as well as the darker sides of human nature is a perfect fit for the universe of The Boys.

Cipher Won’t Be Dean Shetty In ‘Gen V’

Close

Vought is well-practiced in the art of damage control. And following the events of last season, they’re going to need it. The experimentation of supe kids in The Woods under the direction of Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) was a debacle of the highest order. All of the students escaped and started a war between humans and the super-abled on campus at the end of Season 1. Shetty died gruesomely thanks to some well-placed mind control from Cate (Maddie Phillips).

The insidious private corporation behind Compound V -- and everything to do with supes -- will likely not want to see anything like this happen again. Cipher’s connection to high authority figures certainly implies that he will be a new villain, but one very different from the previous. While Shetty came from a place of vengeance after Homelander (Antony Starr) killed her family, Cipher seems to be a more clinical character. With his vast intelligence, he could be Vought’s answer to squelching rebellious forces on campus. Since Cate and Sam (Asa Germann) have gone to the dark side, the imprisoned supes seemingly have no allies in the upcoming season. Viewers will have to wait and see just how dangerous Cipher will be for the students when Gen V Season 2 airs on Amazon Prime.

Gen V From the world of "The Boys" comes "Gen V," which explores the first generation of superheroes to know that their super powers are from Compound V. These heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test competing for the school's top ranking. Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway Main Genre Action

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME