The Boys kicked off a raunchy superhero universe in 2019 that has become one of Prime Video’s signature properties, and although The Boys is set to conclude with Season 5, the universe will live on through multiple spin-offs. One of those spin-offs is Gen V, which aired its first season in 2023 and was swiftly renewed for Season 2, with the second season wrapping filming last year. One of the stars of Season 1, at least for the first few episodes, is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Golden Boy. Despite his death, fans remained hopeful that Golden Boy would appear in Gen V Season 2, but during a recent interview with ScreenRant, Schwarzenegger shut down all hopes of a return, but wouldn’t rule out a return in a future season:

“No, I wish, but I was, we were actually filming White Lotus at the same time that they were filming Gen V. So it didn't work out. But maybe season three or some other time.”

Golden Boy dies in the fourth episode of Gen V Season 1, but he appears following his death with flashbacks, so his return in Season 2 wouldn’t have been shocking. Actors are busy people, and scheduling conflicts happen all the time, but the fact that Schwarzenegger is at least interested in coming back to play Golden Boy again means a potential reprisal can’t be ruled out. While Golden Boy’s power pales in comparison to other supers like Homelander (Antony Starr), he was still one of the stronger characters in the Gen V universe, and while there are surely more fights for him to take part in, it would also be lovely to see his relationship with his brother Sam (Asa Germann) explored more in a future season with more flashbacks.

When Is ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Coming Out?

Prime Video has yet to announce an official release date for Gen V Season 2, but Amazon executive Vernon Sanders has said that the show will release in 2025. Gen V Season 2 wrapped filming at the end of October in 2024, and the show is likely in full post-production swing at the moment while the team polishes up visual effects and makes sure the editing is up to snuff. The Boys Season 5 is also currently in production and eyeing a 2026 release date, so it only makes sense for Gen V to continue its story this year before The Boys wraps up in what will certainly be an explosive final season next year.

Gen V Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to return in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and watch Gen V on Prime Video.