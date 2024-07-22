The Big Picture Production for Gen V Season 2 has been ongoing for a month or two, hinting at a release next year.

Gen V is a spinoff of The Boys, exploring the first generation of superheroes with powers from Compound V.

More spinoffs of The Boys are in the works, as creator Kripke envisions a five-season series.

It’s been over two months since production officially began for Gen V Season 2 and now, fans get to have an idea of when to expect the supes’ return to small screens. Speaking with The Wrap recently, Amazon MGM Studios exec Vernon Sanders teased the season’s release window after confirming that production has been ongoing for the better part of eight weeks. Sanders also pointed at the show's challenges, particularly the devastating loss of Chance Perdomo, who passed away months ago in a road accident:

"We love Gen V. Season 2 is turning out to be really strong. They've had their hardships, obviously, with the loss of Chance, but ultimately, I think all fans of The Boys are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there's more. We are in production now. We've been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two, and I'm hoping that will be out next year."

Gen V is a spinoff of The Boys TV series by Eric Kripke, with its first season set before the fourth season of The Boys. Developed by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Kripke, the black comedy is an adaptation of The Boys Volume 4, "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023, featuring Jaz Sinclair, Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn as lead stars.

'Gen V' Will Not Be The Only 'The Boys' Spinoff

While fans anticipate Gen V’s next season, more spinoffs of The Boys are set to come to life, according to Sanders, who teased Amazon’s MGM’s interest, especially considering that the main show will end with its fifth and final season. However, everything about potential spinoffs will be up to creator Kripke, as the exec explained:

"This is all about Eric Kripke. We've had this incredible success because of his vision and execution, and he's told us for a while that he believes this really should be a five-season series. Of course, we asked him, 'Are you really sure it can't go on for more?' And he gave it some thought, but came back to his original vision for this, so we want to honor that. And similarly, if there's more to this universe, which would we love, that's ultimately going to be about him leading the path there."

There’s no precise release date for Gen V Season 2, but the first season is currently streaming on Prime Video.

