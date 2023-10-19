Well, that was A-Train fast. Just three weeks ahead of its Season 1 finale, Prime Video announced that The Boys’ spinoff series Gen V has been officially renewed for Season 2. That means that Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) will make it back to Goldolkin University for her sophomore year and a new dose of drama, horror, gore, weird, and every bizarre thing that only The Boys fans know about.

The hidden message behind the decision is that the reaction to Gen V was as good as Prime Video expected, and the audience was all in on the adventures of the new slate of superheroes whose story is intricately connected to the flagship series (which is gearing up to Season 4). Since Gen V keeps all elements that made The Boys famous, it’s not surprising that fans’ response was enthusiastic to the series, which signals to a bright future for the spin-off.

In an official statement, Head of Television from Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders revealed that Gen V was the #1 series in over 130 countries, and that the team is excited to dive back into a new season of the original story. Series showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke also celebrated, and revealed that Gen V Season 2 is already full speed ahead:

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of ‘Gen V.’ These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

What to Expect From 'Gen V' Season 2

With the renewal of the series, fans can expect to see bigger connections between Gen V and The Boys as both worlds come closer and closer to colliding. So far in Season 1, we’ve already seen familiar faces like The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) throughout the episodes. Considering that one of the main goals of Godolkin University is to create and prepare new members for Avengers-like supergroup The Seven, both series are bound to have closer timelines and share stories in seasons to come.The main cast of Gen V, which features Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi is all expected to return. Considering Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character’s unusual status, it’s unlikely that he’ll be a major player in Season 2, but it’s within the realm of possibility that we’ll see Golden Boy again.The new episode of Gen V debuts on Prime Video this Friday, October 20. Prime Video is yet to release further details of Gen V Season 2, including production dates and expected release window.