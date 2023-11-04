Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Gen V.

The Big Picture Gen V's finale showcased growth as Marie embraces her power and other characters discover new abilities and potential dangers that will become important in Season 2.

The Season 1 finale sets up a jailbreak for the trapped heroes, as new enemies and obstacles stand in their way.

With the looming threat of a Supe-killing virus and the potential for Cate to become a supervillain, Season 1 leaves the characters and the universe in more danger than before.

After Gen V's epic twist, the audience is already anticipating Season 2, and there certainly promises to be more to the story. The Boys' spinoff show expanded the universe, introducing new characters and Godolkin University, a school for young Supes. But, as ever, there is more going on underneath the surface, as Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her friends slowly learn a healthy mistrust of their school and Vought. Taking place between Seasons 3 and 4 of The Boys, the series showcases the impact of the original show's events on people throughout the world. With many stories set up in the first season and a close connection to its predecessor, it's not clear what plots will continue in Gen V Season 2 and what will shift over to The Boys' next installment. But it's clear that there is much more in store for Marie, Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), Emma (Lizze Broadway), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Sam (Asa Germann), and Cate (Maddie Phillips) as the show moves forward.

The Season 1 finale was full of surprises and cliffhangers that set up the next chapter of the story. With the characters still learning about their powers, Emma and Andre are facing drastic changes to what they can do, and of course, Marie has her traumatic past to contend with. But more urgently, the season ended with the lead characters separated. While Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre are captured by an unknown enemy, Cate and Sam are hailed as heroes for leading an assault on the school's staff. With the heroes having made an enemy of Homelander (Antony Starr), been publically disgraced, and the lingering threat of a Supe-killing virus getting loose, the next season will be more dangerous than ever. After the first season included so many twists, there's sure to be more in store for the follow-up, and fortunately, the next season is in the works.

'Gen V's Characters Will Continue To Grow in Season 2

Though young, the characters in Gen V are powerful, not just in the sense that they are all Supes. Though the school's ranking system was political and incredibly messed up, they gained attention for a reason. Marie has been hinted to be even more powerful than the reigning Supe, Homelander. And the finale shows her embracing that power. Hesitant to use her abilities to their full extent after accidentally killing her parents, Marie took a step towards overcoming her trauma by admitting she wants to be a hero. Finally finding a motivation outside of her sister, Marie protects the school, only to be blamed for the attack. But though Marie may not be chasing a reunion with her sister, the possibility is still out there.

Other characters had breakthroughs with their powers as well. Cate, who has long suppressed her abilities with medication from Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn), killed the woman and has proven to be more of a threat on her own, and as she learns better control, she will only grow more dangerous. Likewise, Emma found a new source of power. Originally using her shrinking ability as a gimmick online, Emma later revealed that she can get large, too. But unfortunately, Emma's powers are tied to her eating habits. To grow, she must eat a lot, and to shrink, she makes herself sick. When she tries to stop Sam during the crisis, they fight and break up, and Emma manages to shrink from the emotions. This healthier method of using her powers may need some practice, but it's certainly something for the show to explore further.

But not all changes are improvements. After his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), is rushed to the hospital for seizures, a doctor tells Andre that his father's condition resulted from years of using his powers. Worse, having inherited his father's abilities, Andre will likely find himself with the same seizures if he continues to use his powers. But the school's state of emergency prevents Andre from cutting off his powers and being left in danger. Season 2 will not afford him that opportunity, either. This isn't an imminent danger for Andre, but it's something he has to deal with moving forward and will undoubtedly factor into Season 2. As all the characters learn about their powers, they become better heroes and not a moment too soon, given their situation.

'Gen V's Season 1 Finale Sets Up a Jail Break

The characters' growing powers will be important to the story as it progresses, but they aren't a plot. Luckily, the cliffhanger gives a clear idea of where Gen V's next installment will begin. With the true heroes of Godolkin trapped in a new facility, there seems to be a breakout ahead. After barely surviving a confrontation with Homelander, Marie wakes up in a white room with Jordan, Emma, and Andre, only to notice there are no doors. Blamed for the tragedy at Godolkin that they tried to stop, these heroes are no longer the revered Guardians of Godolkin. Their exact location isn't clear, but the show has ventured into the realm of human experimentation before. The underground facility, mysteriously referred to as the Woods, was full of troubled Supes, including Sam. But Cate and Sam cleared out the Woods' prisoners, leaving a need for more subjects. This new prison looks nothing like the Woods, but they could still be connected, putting the heroes in a precarious situation.

Wherever they are, Marie, Jordan, Andre, and Emma will have to escape to do much of anything. But this could be more difficult than it sounds. Although they are incredibly powerful, the show introduced new Supe-harming tech that even Marie cannot resist. The sonic weapon that only impacts Supes stops them in their track, not to mention the devices that can explode their heads. Who their captors are isn't clear, but it could be anyone from Homelander, who overpowered Marie, to Vought and the school's trustees, who were last seen trying to manipulate them into killing Cate. Whoever their enemy is, this team may be the only ones who know what Cate is up to and will take it upon themselves to stop her.

Cate & Sam Are on a Villainous Path for Season 2

Those are not the only four heroes in the story, however. There is one character who could help them, yet that may not be his next step. Sam worked with the others throughout Season 1, but in the end, he chose violence — with some persuasion from Cate. Sam's dark past and the long years in the Woods left him in a fragile state. But the finale leaves him with second thoughts of sorts. He has a conversation with a hallucination of his dead brother, Luke (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who acts as a conscience. But Sam asks Cate to use her powers to take away his feelings. Her control will eventually end, though Sam may have her repeat the process. However, he may listen to the voice inside his head and change sides. The show sets Sam up to be conflicted during Season 2, even as he enjoys his newfound freedom and the media's praise.

Cate will have her own path as her powers develop, and she cements her betrayal and becomes her friends' opponent. The finale already saw her resorting to murder, showing her to be dangerous and determined. While she, like so many of the characters, has a right to be angry at the treatment she's received, her actions cross a line as she brings The Wood's prisoners out of captivity and sets them on Godolkin's population. Cate may be viewed as a hero, but she is quickly turning into a supervillain. Cate's revenge is not done, and she is poised to continue her warpath in Season 2.

But the show sets up more obstacles. With a deadly virus that targets Supes created in the Woods now complete, the universe is unaware of the impending danger. The secret is in the possession of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), so this contagion could turn up in The Boys before Gen V returns. After the series established the dangers of the disease, though, it won't just disappear; and with those who worked on it now dead, there doesn't seem to be a known cure. With new enemies and the dangerous virus in the wrong hands, Gen V left the characters and the entire universe in more danger than when it began, setting up Season 2's plot to surpass the show's introduction.

