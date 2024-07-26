The Big Picture Gen V's second season teaser hints at turmoil and drama with exciting cameos and fresh faces in a crumbling society setting.

The Boys' Season 4 sets up Gen V's Season 2 with chaotic events leading to supers taking over America under martial law.

The collegiate spin-off Gen V brings a new dynamic with unexpected cameos and the exploration of superheroes' moral boundaries.

We’re one step closer to checking in for attendance and getting back to school as the good folks behind Prime Video’s Gen V unveiled the first trailer for the show’s second season at San Diego Comic-Con. A description from Collider’s boots on the ground, Sarah Clingenpeel, teases plenty of turmoil and drama ahead as well as some very exciting cameos and a few fresh faces adding their names to the roster.

The final episode of The Boys’ fourth season left us with a needle drop moment to Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” (which was teased in an earlier episode by Tek Knight), which means that no promo material from anything from the world of Eric Kripke can go without a terrific song to back it up. In the case of the Gen V teaser, David Bowie’s “Heroes” could be heard on top of the action that played out on the screen. In the sneak peek, the camera was following a hero who walks around a university surrounded by a crumbling society. Said hero kisses another girl as the audience catches a glimpse at the very bleak future now falling onto regular civilians who are forced to wear the letter “H” for “human” to separate them from Supes.

Popping up to make an unexpected cameo is Chace Crawford’s The Deep, who popped in and out of the first season of Gen V a few times - even in puppet form. The teaser also welcomed Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) into the fold as Cipher, the new Dean at Godolkin University. According to our correspondent, the audience roared for both Crawford and Linklater, proving that fans are eager for more from the collegiate spin-off.

How Season 4 Of ‘The Boys’ Sets Up Season 2 Of ‘Gen V’

During the final episode in the penultimate season of The Boys, chaos erupts in America. After Butcher (Karl Urban) murders Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Homelander (Antony Starr) uses the opportunity to hoist himself to become the leader of the free world. The US is now under a Supe version of martial law and with Homelander’s disgust for all things human, we don’t need to think twice about why civilians can be seen wearing “H”s in the trailer for Gen V Season 2. Meanwhile, after the Dean of Godolkin University, Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), was murdered by Cate (Maddie Phillips), the position opened up, ready for a new leader to step in with Linklater’s Cipher prepared to live up to the task.

As of right now, Gen V’s second season is eyeing a release window for next year. You can get caught up on the action as the first season is streaming on Prime Video.