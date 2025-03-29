Tell Alice Cooper that he was wrong — school isn’t out forever. Today, Eric Kripke has taken to his social media accounts to spread the word that class is nearly back in session for The Boys spin-off series, Gen V. This fall will mark two full years since audiences were left on an incredibly tense cliffhanger that left us with a myriad of questions. While no release date or even window has been set at this time, Kripke does have some incredibly good news for fans who are waiting on pins and needles for the show’s return.

Reposting a set of images featuring main cast members from the series, Kripke wrote,

“Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait) @genv @TheBoysTV @PointGrey @PrimeVideo”

For Kripke to boast that the second season is even better than the first really puts the pressure on the production and raises the bar quite a bit. The debut set of episodes holds a nearly perfect critics’ score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, so we don’t think the Supernatural creator drops this praise lightly. This time around, the creative team went into the project knowing that they could delve more into character details, and they were likely aware that the upcoming fifth season would be the last one for The Boys, thus informing where they carry the story of the younger supe-inclined individuals.

What To Expect From Season 2 of ‘Gen V’

As pointed out in Kripke’s post, no trailer has been released for the follow-up season of Gen V, so it isn’t completely clear where the story will go next. However, from the involvement of characters like Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) in Season 4 of The Boys, we already know that Vought has dug its claws into the pair of up-and-coming Supes. When we last left off with the other characters, including Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau and London Thor and Derek Luh’s Jordan Li, they were being kept prisoners by the morally corrupt corporation. We know from a recent report that Patrick Schwarzenegger won’t be popping in due to filming commitments with Season 3 of The White Lotus. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the team handles the tragic and unfortunate passing of main cast member, Chance Perdomo, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident last spring.

Check out Kripke’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates about Season 2 of Gen V.