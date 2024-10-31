The highly anticipated second season of The Boys spin-off series just got an exciting update. On his personal Instagram account, Derek Luh, who plays Jordan Ti in the Prime Video spin-off series, confirmed that Gen V Season 2 has officially wrapped filming. The show began production earlier this summer and is on track for its planned 2025 release window, but no official date has been announced yet. Gen V tells the story of the kids at Godolkin University who are coming into their own and learning to become superheroes in this twisted world that treats them more like commodities than people. The first season of Gen V was a major success, earning a nearly flawless score of 97% from critics and 76% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to Derek Luh, Gen V also assembled a talented ensemble of young performers to tell the story of the kids of Godolkin University. Jaz Sinclair was tapped to play Marie Moreau, and she was previously known for her roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Easy, and Paper Towns. Lizzie Broadway plays Emma Meyre/Little Cricket, Marie’s roommate at Godolkin who can shrink down to Ant-Man size, but at a much greater cost. Maddie Phillips plays Cate Dunlap, the supe who can influence anything to do whatever she wants as long as she’s touching them with her bare skin. Asa Germann plays the role of Sam Riordan, the brother of Luke Riordan/Golden Boy who is locked away in a prison in the lower levels of Godolkin while being tested and tortured to further develop the supe-killing virus seen in The Boys Season 4.

The Future of ‘The Boys’ Universe Is As Bright as Golden Boy

It was confirmed earlier this year that The Boys would conclude with Season 5, but the universe itself will continue on through Gen V and one other show that’s been officially confirmed. Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively, in Vought Rising, an upcoming prequel series set within The Boys Universe. Vought Rising does not yet have an official release date, but Cash recently dropped an update on the series, saying she’d read a script and was extremely impressed.

Gen V Season 2 has wrapped filming and is expected to premiere in 2025 but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Gen V Season 1 on Prime Video.

