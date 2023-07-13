School’s almost in session. The official Twitter account of the upcoming The Boys spin-off series Gen V announced today that the highly-anticipated title would be premiering on Prime Video in September. While we’ve known that the project was eyeing a fall release date, it’s now official that it will be rolling out just in time for the back-to-school season.

Along with the big news, the post also included an unsettling image of Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau ominously holding a knife over something or someone. From what we’ve gathered so far about the young Supe, we know that Moreau’s special power is her ability to shift her arteries and veins from inside her arms into tendrils that shoot out to grip anything around her. Could the knife in her hand mean she’s preparing to cut open an artery or is she taking out her aggression on someone the old-fashioned way? Thankfully, we only have two months to wait for an answer.

Gen V will act as a spin-off of Prime Video’s critically celebrated and uber-popular series, The Boys, which itself is an adaptation of the comic books penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The new series will introduce audiences to a group of students residing at Godolkin University - a place for young Supes to hone in on their powers to become elite members of the hero community. Along with new characters played by Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Derek Luh, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Shelley Conn, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more, fans can expect guest appearances from the likes of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Colby Minifie’s Ashely Barrett, and Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train.

But What About The Boys Season 4?

Sure, it’s great news that the students of Godolkin University are getting their school materials together but some of us are waiting for the debut of Eric Kripke’s gore-filled Season 4 of The Boys. While filming wrapped back in April, no release window has been revealed for when we can expect the titular group of Supe-haters to collide with Vought International. With the WGA strike in full swing, Kripke recently came out in full support of the movement, pledging that no premiere would happen until the studios “make a fair deal.” As of right now, that “fair deal” seems to be a long way off as the studio execs have made it clear that they’re willing to financially ruin members of the WGA before they pick up negotiations.

Check out the Gen V announcement and image below and stay tuned to Collider for updated information as it rolls in.