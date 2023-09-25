The Big Picture Stunt training for the spin-off series Gen V was challenging for actor Asa Germann, who plays a young supe named Sam.

While learning lines and blocking is difficult enough, the addition of stunt work makes acting a completely draining job. And yes, while there are plenty of folks who have stunt professionals as stand-ins for the bigger bits of action (unless, of course, we’re talking about Tom Cruise), many actors prefer to do their own stunts if safety allows. As fans of Prime Video’s action-packed series, The Boys will know, those huge butt-kicking moments are some of the best parts of the show. With its spin-off series, Gen V coming out at the end of the week, the good folks at Prime Video sat down with one of the stars, Asa Germann, for an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Digging into the physical boundaries pushed to the limit during filming, Germann opened up about what the process was like for him.

“Stunt training is crazy,” the actor, who plays a young supe named Sam, says, “I am not, despite maybe me looking like I could be athletic, I’m like the least coordinated person on the planet. It’s been really challenging.” Luckily, Germann says, “We have a great, great team of stunt people here who are really legitimately training us. I’ve never done a project where you literally are playing like a badass superhero that needs to know how to mess a bunch of people up in a short period of time.”

Although he says that he didn’t go into the process as an athletic person with superhuman-like abilities, Germann adds that now he’s not someone to be messed with. “I’m really excited to just come out the other end of this and kind of intimidate my bigger friends with my newfound stunt skills, rolling and like, you know, just watch out, you know who you are.”

What’s 'Gen V' About?

Centered in The Boys universe — specifically during the show’s third season — Gen V follows the students of Godolkin University, a place where young supes go to learn more about their powers. Not only does the series introduce fans to a variety of fresh faces, but it also puts some brand-new powers on the table including blood manipulation, gender-shifting, and metal bending. Filling out the cast list alongside Germann are Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Derek Luh, London Thor, Maddie Phillips, Sean Patrick Thomas, Clancy Brown, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Catch all the stunt work when Gen V crashes onto Prime Video with its first three episodes on September 29.