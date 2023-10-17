The Big Picture Jensen Ackles returns as Soldier Boy in The Boys spin-off, Gen V, and he greets viewers with a confident "Suprise motherf******" in a teaser.

Soldier Boy's character arc in the spin-off may involve his hunt for revenge against his former team, Payback.

Gen V has been filled with shocking moments, including the revelation that Cate Dunlap was responsible for memory-washing her friends, causing a rift in the friend group.

Editor’s note: this article contains spoilers for episodes 1-4 of Gen V.

He’s back, and he’s more confident than ever. We’ve known for a long time that Jensen Ackles would be reprising his role of Soldier Boy in a cameo capacity in The Boys spin-off, Gen V, and a teaser reveals that the time is finally here. On behalf of Sony Pictures Television’s X (formerly Twitter) account, the rough-talking milf-lover is standing proud, decked out in full uniform complete with his shield. Posing in a forest, Soldier Boy tosses the camera his best blue steel and greets viewers with a hearty “Suprise motherf******”.

Last we saw of Soldier Boy, he was involved in the final moments of The Boys’ third season showdown that saw him and a handful of other characters attempting to destroy Homelander (Antony Starr) once and for all. Battling his own flesh and blood as Soldier Boy was revealed to be Homelander’s father, the battle turned ugly after the former switched sides with Erin Moriarty’s Starlight saving the day. Not quite dead yet not among the living, audiences watched as Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) put Soldier Boy back on ice, giving fans some hope that Ackles will eventually return to the fold.

What we know so far about the premiere season of Gen V is that it coincides with Season 3 of The Boys. This means that there are a multitude of ways in which Soldier Boy could become involved with the spin-off. Much of his character arc was centered around his hunt to carry out revenge on his team from yesteryear, Payback, so there’s a chance that viewers could be tuning in for more of that story this week. One thing’s for sure and that’s that the universe of The Boys always keeps fans guessing so nothing is off the table.

So Far on Gen V

Just like the flagship series from which it spawned, Gen V has been filled with jaw-dropping moments packed with explosions, blood, guts, and sinister secrets. Last week was particularly shocking as it was revealed that Maddie Phillips’ Cate Dunlap was behind the memory-washing of her friends at the behest of Godolkin University’s leader, Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn). In just five episodes, audiences have come to love the young supes-in-training of Gen V, so the revelation that one of their own was responsible for this treachery was a major shock for fans. It will certainly cause a rift in the friend group and change the dynamics and trust felt between the members.

The next episode of Gen V premieres on Prime Video this Friday, October 20. Check out Soldier Boy’s teaser return below.