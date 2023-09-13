The Big Picture The Boys spin-off Gen V is bringing in new characters like Tek Knight and familiar faces from The Boys universe for exciting cameos and new castings.

Tek Knight, a character mentioned in previous The Boys seasons, will finally make an appearance in the upcoming spinoff.

Gen V will introduce a new set of Supes attending Godolkin University, uncovering sinister secrets kept by Vought International. The series premieres on September 29 on Prime Video.

The Boys spin-off Gen V just keeps hitting audiences with a one-two punch of cameos, new castings, and more. In the most recent trailer (and confirmed per EW), viewers caught a glimpse of Derek Wilson (Future Man) in the role of Tek Knight, a character from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson-created comics on which the live-action television franchise is based. Using a suit of armor, Tek Knight’s superhuman ability is to power up and jump into battle alongside his fellow heroes.

As of Season 3 of the Eric Kripke (Supernatural) created series, Tek Knight had just been a name mumbled by characters of The Boys. We first heard about him in Season 1 by a woman who had suffered a paralyzing spine injury after Tek Knight rescued her from a hostage situation. The Supe is then mentioned again during the show’s second season when Homelander (Antony Starr) and ex-Vought International CEO Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) drop the name of the movie, Tek Knight Lives.

Fans may have expected Tek Knight to make his grand debut in Season 3 alongside the rest of his team, Payback, but he was missing from the action. The season saw the arrival of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy who was on a mission of vengeance against the other Payback alumni as they did him incredibly dirty in the past by selling him out to the Russians. While he got his revenge on Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely), and The TNT Twins (Jack Doolan, Kristin Booth), Tek Knight was nowhere to be found.

Image via Prime Video/EW

Who Else Will Cross Over Into Gen V From The Boys?

Along with Tek Knight, audiences can also expect to see the likes of The Boys characters including A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne). Ackles will also reprise his role of Soldier Boy in the premiere season of Gen V as it takes place during the third season of The Boys. With this in mind, there’s a possibility that the clock is ticking on Tek Knight’s life.

As for Gen V, it will introduce audiences to a new and younger set of faces. Stepping into the halls of academia, the series follows a batch of up-and-coming Supes who are studying at the prestigious Godolkin University - a place for super youth to learn more about their abilities. But, lurking under the brick walls of the buildings are sinister secrets being kept by none other than Vought International. Starring in the series are Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, and Shelley Conn.

Check out the trailer for Gen V and join the action when the series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 29.