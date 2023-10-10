Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Gen V.

The Big Picture Tek Knight in Gen V is a deeply disturbed and reprehensible character who only cares about himself, often at the expense of innocent people.

In Gen V, Tek Knight is a former corporate-backed crime fighter turned exploitative true-crime documentary host.

Tek Knight uses his deductive and detective abilities for his own selfish means, and his deteriorating health leads him to engage in unusual behavior.

Gen V may be a spin-off of The Boys, but it is still introducing hugely significant members of the franchise's superhero pantheon, with one of them being the "World's Douchiest Detective" — Tek Knight, aka Robert Vernon (Derek Wilson). Like many of Vought's so-called "superheroes," Tek Knight may act noble and just, but deep down, he is a deeply disturbed and reprehensible individual who only cares about himself. This often comes at the expense of the well-being of innocent people, as the skeptical students of Godolkin University soon discover. Gen V's interpretation of Tek Knight includes a lot of nods and references to the comic book character he's based on, but he also differs in a variety of distinct ways.

Who Is Tek Knight in 'Gen V'?

Image via Amazon

The Tek Knight we meet in Gen V doesn't seem to use a lot of tech, nor is he a knight in any way. Instead, he looks like an average guy who also happens to be the host of an exploitative true-crime series on Vought+. Tek Knight appears to have left his corporate-backed crime-fighting career for corporate-backed television hosting. It's interesting that Vought would even consider making a true-crime documentary series that shines a light on Supes committing crimes, perhaps signifying that the world is becoming quite different following Homelander's (Antony Starr) public execution of a protestor in the finale of The Boys Season 3.

Robert Vernon's expose series has now taken him to the esteemed and reputable institution of Godolkin University, which, like many other Supes in The Boys universe, is where Vernon himself learned how to become a vile superhero. The case that has brought Vernon here is the mysterious death of Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who took his own life after murdering respected Godolkin professor Rich Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown). After filming a quick promo about the case, Vernon then pays a visit to Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), and it's here where we see his superpowers. He's able to use impressive deductive and detective abilities to sniff out details in a case and see if a person is lying. With powers like that, a more noble Supe could solve countless mysteries and bring true criminals to justice. Instead, Tek Knight uses his gifts for his own selfish means and reasons.

Given his abilities, Vernon immediately suspects that one of the school's top students knows what really happened to Golden Boy. Under the guise of a public demonstration, Vernon conducts an interview with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) to see what she knows. He does get some useful information out of her, much to the ire of Dean Shetty. Vernon initially puts the Dean at ease by telling her that none of her top students are involved with the case, but then pulls a 180 when he says he's going to pin all of this on the Dean. After all, he also has deduced that Golden Boy's brother, Sam (Asa Germann), has escaped from Shetty's custody, so she's already an easy victim to pin the controversy on.

However, Vernon learns he isn't the only person who has dirt in this situation. When Dean Shetty requests a meeting with Vernon, she reveals some pretty damning information of her own. Shetty shares with the devious detective that she knows Vernon is living with an inoperable brain tumor that will likely go terminal, but that's not the damning part. Apparently, Tek Knight's deteriorating health has led to an unusual proclivity: having sex with any intimate object that has a hole in it, and Shetty has security camera footage of at least a dozen instances of Vernon doing this on campus. Knowing his career would be destroyed if this footage got out, Vernon drops the case and records a segment stating the circumstances behind Golden Boy's death are not suspicious. After that, he goes into the bushes to have intercourse with a tree.

RELATED: ‘Gen V’ Already Gets How to Do a ‘Boys’ Spin-off

Who Is Tek Knight in 'The Boys' Comics?

Image via Dynamite Entertainment

Tek Knight's comics counterpart is quite different from the Gen V adaptation, and a big part of that is the physical differences. For starters, instead of wearing a suit and tie like in the Prime Video series, the comics version of Tek Knight wears a technologically advanced suit of armor that grants him superhuman strength, flight, and more. This sets Tek Knight apart from other heroes in The Boys universe, as his abilities are largely motivated by his tech rather than the superpowered abilities granted by Compound V.

There have actually been several individuals who have gone by the name of Tek Knight in the comics, with the main one being Robert Vernon. Once upon a time, he was a founding member of Payback — the same organization that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) led in Season 3 of the live-action show. Much like the show, the real heroes of The Boys try to bring evil Supes to justice, but they never really pay too much attention to Tek Knight. While Tek Knight is far from an upstanding citizen, he also wasn't nearly a career criminal in the same vein as figures like Homelander.

One of the few key things that the Tek Knight of the comics and the Tek Knight of Gen V share is his nymphomania brought on by a brain tumor. That tumor would ultimately kill Tek Knight in the comics, but not in the way you may expect. In Tek Knight's mind, he sacrificed himself to save Earth from a meteorite hurling toward it (which he does by, you guessed it, having sex with the meteor). In reality, that was all in Tek Knight's mind, as he was actually killed in a runaway wheelbarrow accident.

The technologically advanced suit of armor alone makes a clear case that Tek Knight is a satire of DC's Batman and Marvel's Iron Man. Both of those iconic figures don't have superpowers of their own, but their gadgets and tech make them formidable heroes alongside their gifted companions. While Gen V's Tek Knight is a big deviation with the inclusion of giving him powers of deduction, this still is consistent with the characters he is satirizing by making him a detective like the Dark Knight. His obnoxious charisma also feels fairly indicative of Tony Stark's arrogant ways.

Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video.