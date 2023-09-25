The Big Picture Gen V puts a new spin on The Boys universe, following a group of up-and-coming superheroes at Godolkin University.

Jack Quaid advised the new cast members to stay united and support each other during filming.

Shaving cream and Dawn soap are essential for removing fake blood, according to advice from The Boys star.

In just a few days, fans of the Eric Kripke-created The Boys universe will see a brand-new story told from a set of, for now, unfamiliar faces. Following the lives of a group of up-and-coming superheroes at Godolkin University, Gen V puts a new spin on the franchise, passing the baton to the next generation. In a set of interviews conducted by the show’s home streamer, Prime Video, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, a handful of the cast members shared the wisdom passed onto them by various members of the flagship series.

Stepping into any sort of project in a spin-off capacity is a nerve-wracking one. When you throw in a title as popular as The Boys as the jumping-off point, there’s a dedicated fandom with laser focus, picking apart every creative decision made. Gen V stars, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway, revealed that Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie in the original series, had some helpful words of advice for them as they moved forward with filming. “He was just like, stay a family, stay a team,” Sinclair says, “If you guys have each other, you’ll get through this. So, don’t lose sight of that. This is the real family, you know, talking about the cast and like being unified.”

While Sinclair’s helpful conversation with Quaid was one from the heart of a familial unit, Broadway received some practical tips for surviving the filming process. “I was like, how do you get the blood off?” Broadway says of her interaction with The Boys star, “He’s like shaving cream and Dawn soap will be, be your best friend…So now, it’s for real. Shaving cream is the only thing that gets it off.” Considering what we’ve seen in trailers for the upcoming series, it’s safe to say that this was one of the best pieces of information the rookies could’ve picked up.

'Gen V' Is A Family Affair

Image via Prime Video

Echoing the sentiments of their castmates, Chance Perdomo and Derek Luh also had nothing but positive memories to share when it came to their interactions with the cast of The Boys. For Perdomo, he recalled a fun night out in the city. “Just before we started filming, we went out to Koreatown and did some karaoke, and Nathan [Mitchell], who plays Black Noir, he came out and showed some love and we sang a few songs.” Describing the OG stars as “so gracious,” Luh adds, “They invited us out to brunch. And everybody was just so happy for us and so welcoming and just like so proud of us. And it was like cool to have like Big Brother come in and be like, you guys are gonna have the best time ever.”

Catch the first three episodes of Gen V when they hit Prime Video on September 29.