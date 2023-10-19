Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Gen V Episode 5.

Like most spinoff series, Gen V maintains close ties to its flagship series, The Boys. Those ties come in the form of cameos including The Deep (Chace Crawford) and A-Train (Jesse T. Usher), along with deep-cut references to fellow spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This helps the world of The Boys feel more lived-in, while also providing a different perspective: unlike the jaded antiheroes of the original series, the teenage protagonists of Gen V have grown up in a world where they're expected to use their superpowers to gain fame and fortune. Not only that, they deal with typical college problems, from controlling parents to an uncertain future. Unlike The Boys, where nearly ever superpowered being is an asshole at best and a monster at worst, Gen V offers a different look into the world of the Supes.

The latest episode of Gen V, "Welcome to the Monster Club," featured perhaps one of the deepest cuts to The Boys' earliest days. During one sequence, Andre (Chance Perdomo) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) are watching an episode of The Mesmerizer, an old television show starring the Supe Mesmer. Andre briefly jokes about the quality of the show, while Cate discusses some of the things that went on behind the scenes. At first, this might seem like a throwaway scene, but it actually features a character who was integral to Season 1 of The Boys — and his actions mirror a key revelation in this episode.

Haley Joel Osment's Mesmer Appears in 'The Boys' Season 1

The adult version of Mesmer, portrayed by Haley Joel Osment, first appeared in the Season 1 episode "The Innocents." Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) seek out his help when dealing with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) because they need a way to communicate with her as well as uncover proof that Vought was using Compound V to make its own homegrown terrorists. They succeed on both counts, as Mesmer's psychic powers revealed that the Shining Light Liberation Army kidnapped Kimiko and her brother and experimented on them in order to push its agenda for militarized Supes. However, Mesmer sold out the Boys to Homelander (Anthony Starr).

Mesmer shares quite a bit in common with the invisible superhero Translucent (Alex Hassell). Both originated in the show rather than in the comics that inspired said show, and both had a major role to play. In the case of Translucent, he ended up trying to kill Hughie (Jack Quaid) and was instead killed himself — setting the Boys and the Seven on a collision course. Though Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) tracks down Mesmer and brutally murders him, Homelander is able to bring Vought's full might against the Boys, leading to them eventually becoming fugitives from the law during Season 2.

Mesmer’s Actions Are Reflected in the Latest Episode of ‘Gen V’

As it turns out, Mesmer wasn't the only psychic with less than honorable intentions in The Boys' world. Throughout "Welcome to the Monster Club," Andre and the rest of his friends struggle to figure out what happened during a mysterious blackout. Andre believes that the culprit is Rufus (Alexander Calvert), a psychic who tried to take advantage of Marie (Jaz Sinclair) in the previous episode. However, it turns out that Cate is the true culprit. She's been constantly using her powers to make her friends forget key events, and even did it to her late boyfriend Luke/Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) to make him forget about his brother Sam (Asa Germann). Though Mesmer's brief appearance is yet another way to connect Gen V to The Boys, it also reflects how power corrupts in this universe — even if you have the best of intentions.

