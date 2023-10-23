Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Gen V.

The Big Picture Gen V's latest episode, "Jumanji," reveals that Cate used her psychic powers to brainwash her friends, leading to a coma due to the toll on her body.

The episode brings together various plot threads, solidifying bonds among characters and introducing a discovery that could impact the world of Gen V and The Boys.

"Jumanji" bears a resemblance to The Boys' Season 3 episode, "Here Comes A Candle To Light You To Bed," with both featuring psychic imprisonment and the appearance of Soldier Boy.

The latest episode of Gen V, "Jumanji," delivered twist after twist for its superpowered protagonists. The bulk of the episode was dedicated to the revelation that Cate (Maddie Phillips) had been using her psychic powers to brainwash the other students, leading to them missing days' worth of memories. But the end result saw Cate spiraling into a coma, as the use of her powers took a toll on her body. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), and Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh) attempted to save Cate — then wound up being pulled into a mysterious forest. Slowly they started to realize that it wasn't just a forest; it was Cate's memories.

"Jumanji" was a creative way to bring most of the plot threads in Gen V to a head, from Marie and her friends solidifying their bonds to Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) making a discovery that can turn the world of Gen V and The Boys on its head. But it also bears a striking resemblance to the Season 3 episode of The Boys titled "Here Comes A Candle To Light You To Bed." That episode saw Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) locked in his own psychic prison and forced to relive his past trauma, as well as plenty of twists. Both even featured Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in a major capacity!

Season 3 of 'The Boys' And 'Gen V' Put Their Protagonists Through Psychic Peril

Season 3 of The Boys sees Butcher and Hughie (Jack Quaid) forming an alliance with Soldier Boy after they discover that he possesses a radioactive beam that could strip superhumans of their power. Butcher and Hughie promise to help Solider Boy track down the rest of his old team, Payback, if he will help them kill Homelander (Anthony Starr). The final member of Payback, Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely), is a powerful telepath who locks his victims in nightmares of their own creation until they die of dehydration. Butcher finds himself on the receiving end of one of those nightmares — and it isn't pretty. He is forced to relive the abuse he and his brother Lenny suffered at their father's hands, and how it led to Lenny committing suicide. A psychic vision of Lenny also torments Butcher, forcing him to come to grips with the fact that he is dragging Hughie down to his level.

In a similar vein, Gen V sees all the characters dealing with the darkness of their past. Andre hasn't just been hooking up with Cate after the death of Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger); the duo had been cheating on the pyrokinetic behind his back. Jordan knew about Golden Boy's attempts to find his brother Sam (Asa Germann) and helped Professor Brink (Clancy Brown) pacify him. The biggest breakthrough was Marie; in the same vein as Butcher, she's confronted with a younger version of herself and comes to terms with her guilt over her powers killing her parents. This isn't the first time The Boys and Gen V have shared a connection that goes beyond cameos, but it's perhaps the most poignant.

Interestingly enough, Gen V showrunner Michelle Fazekas actually used the Mindstorm scene as a guide to shape the episode while setting it apart from The Boys. "It's not the exact same power, but it's a psychic ability. What we loved about it was allowing our characters to experience with Cate her memories versus doing flashbacks or someone telling a story," she told Entertainment Weekly. With Gen V being renewed for a sophomore season as of last week, the fallout from "Jumanji" is sure to come back into play down the line.

New episodes of Gen V premiere Fridays on Prime Video.