As Gen V Season 1 comes to a close, we’ve finally learned the true purpose of The Woods and the motives behind the people running it. As speculated last week, it turns out Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), the Dean of Godolkin University, actually despises Supes and wants to see them all suffer a fate worse than death. The virus she’s instructed The Wood’s head scientist, Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) to create is being experimented on without Vought’s knowledge and possesses the power to kill any Supe it comes in contact with. Shetty is so excited about the results, she sets up a meeting with a familiar face from The Boys — Grace Mallory (Laila Robins).

What Does Dean Shetty Want From Grace Mallory?

A frequent collaborator of one William Butcher (Karl Urban), Grace Mallory is actually the one responsible for the formation of The Boys. She is the former Deputy Director of the CIA and a force to be reckoned with. Mallory has a complicated past with Vought and their actions as we saw in a Season 3 flashback to the past where she was assigned to work and their super team, Payback, up close and personal during the covert Operation Charly. The casualties of her men were enough to lead her to despise Vought and Supes, which set her down the path of recruiting Butcher decades later.

It seems impossible to imagine Butcher any other way than we know him now, but if it wasn’t for Mallory meeting with him, he may have never become the terrifying bruiser we now know him as. Although Mallory eventually retired after a failed hit on her by the Supe Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) led to the death of her grandchildren, she has been reluctantly pulled back into the war against Vought throughout the course of The Boys. As one of the only people in the world Butcher trusts, she also acts as the legal guardian of Butcher’s wife’s son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), until his biological father, Homelander (Antony Starr), manipulates him out of Mallory’s grasp.

As a Vought behavioral scientist and Dean of Godolkin University, it isn’t hard for Shetty to catch the attention of Mallory. As she explains, Shetty wants to recruit Mallory to help track down all the Supes to expedite the process of her virus. Though she appears to initially be intrigued, as Mallory flips through the photos of the infected Supes, her face morphs into a terrified expression. Mallory may despise Vought and the Supes that work for them, but she also has a good head on her shoulders. She tells Shetty that what she’s trying to create is a “war crime,” the genocide of an entire population. Shetty remains unchanged, she burns with hatred, not unlike the one fueling Butcher — but with the lengths she’s gone to and the innocents she’s killed, it doesn’t take long for Mallory to realize that she’s worse than Butcher.

After their conversation, Mallory pulls a phone out of her pocket and asks if the person on the other line heard the conversation. She then instructs the caller to “Keep a close eye on her.” Mallory has no shortage of contacts, but the immediate assumption as to the identity of the caller would be Butcher. She alludes to him earlier in her conversation with Shetty as she tries to talk her out of her plans, and it would make sense that she would want Butcher in the loop to monitor a person that hates Supes more than he does. Not to mention, with a super-powered child like Ryan, the virus concerns Butcher too now, whether he likes it or not.

The Tragedy Motivating Shetty in ‘Gen V’ Is a Callback to Season 1 of ‘The Boys’

Since her true intentions of killing all Supes with her virus came to light last week, the biggest question surrounding Shetty has been what could've happened in her life to bring her down this path. Most civilians are blindly in love with Vought and The Seven, not disillusioned, simply unaware of what happens behind the scenes. And the people who do know what happens behind the scenes are paid handsomely enough to keep their mouths shut and perpetuate the madness. It was assumed that Shetty fell into the latter camp at her high-ranking position within the University and Vought, but it turns out she falls into the third category along with The Boys. Much like Mallory, Butcher, Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the rest, she’s witnessed or been affected by a Supe crime so horrid, her life will never be the same. Butcher’s wife was raped by Homelander, Hughie’s girlfriend was obliterated by A-Train and Shetty lost her family in a plane crash. But it wasn’t just any plane crash, it was the Transoceanic Flight 37.

Occurring back in Season 1 of The Boys, the crash killed all 123 passengers and even though Homelander and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) were there, they did nothing. For Vought’s image, it was better to let the entire plane crash than to only save a select few. It’s a brutal scene that cements our understanding of Vought and Homelander and, as it turns out, Shetty’s husband and daughter were on that flight.

‘Gen V’ Is Masterfully Teeing Up Season 4 of ‘The Boys’

These consistent callbacks to earlier lore are what makes Gen V such an incredible spin-off and the stakes feel serious. The Transoceanic Flight scene occurred all the way back in 2019, but it was so tragically seared into viewers' minds that even the mention of it by Shetty is enough for us to immediately understand her motives and vendetta. Shetty should have heeded Mallory’s warning and stopped her work in The Woods, but even if she had, it was already too late for her. Despite fostering a genuine connection with Cate (Maddie Phillips), it isn’t enough to save her from the telepath’s wrath because of the way she’s wrecked her life. Rendering Marie (Jaz Sinclair) powerless to save her, in a moment of confrontation, Cate instructs Shetty to slice her throat open with a knife, ending it all. Shetty may be dead now, but the problems she created are only beginning.

With Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) back on the scene, bonding with Marie over their shared power and popping heads (RIP Dr. Cardosa), The Boys Season 4 feels closer than ever. Neuman secured the virus, Shetty is dead, and Cate is on a warpath against non-Supes and any Supes that side with them. The promo for the finale also shows Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) back on the Godolkin campus, meaning one way or another Vought is involved, which will cause major ramifications for The Boys. And though the virus is mostly disposed of, we also see Cate leading the trapped, infected, students out of The Woods, meaning we may not have seen the last of it. Whatever happens next, we can confidently say Gen V will not let us down on its promise of setting up Season 4 of The Boys as it simultaneously builds the stakes for its newly confirmed second season. It’s hard to predict the outcomes of our Godolkin heroes, but if there’s anything that’s certain, it’s that heads will roll.

