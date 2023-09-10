The Big Picture The Boys is becoming a massive franchise, which is ironic considering the show makes fun of the idea.

As ironic as it might be, The Boys is gearing up to become a massive franchise – which is one of the things that the series constantly makes fun of. However, the superhero show is a major hit at Prime Video, which means that fans want more and more of it and will gladly welcome spin-offs into their hearts. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amazon Head of Television Vernon Sanders talked about the future of upcoming spin-off series Gen V, which premieres this month.

In the interview, Sanders revealed that the plan to expand The Boys’ universe came up as soon as Season 1 of the flagship series wrapped production and its potential became obvious. Series writers Eric Kripke, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters started bouncing around ideas for Gen V and more material like animated spin-off Diabolical. The following seasons of The Boys even played around with the idea, with a movie starring The Seven becoming a major plot point – and fans of The Boys would certainly like to watch it. But for now we can focus on what’s to come:

"We think that if fans respond the way we've responded to 'Gen V' we will have many more seasons of the show. In the master plan between Eric and Michele and Tara, I think these shows will continue to talk to each other in fun ways.”

Image via Prime Video

Gen V Is On Track To Be A Massive Hit

Considering the popularity of The Boys – by Season 3, the series debuted as the #1 original title in Prime Video’s catalog – it would be a big shock if Gen V didn’t follow in those footsteps, especially when you consider that fans of The Boys have been eager to get new episodes ever since Season 3 wrapped in July 2022 and Season 4 is yet to get a release date.

And even though Gen V is not directly based on the same material that originated The Boys — the comic book series by Garth Ennis — there’s plenty of storylines and even superheroes that can be pulled from the source material, not to mention the mythology that the flagship series has been building up through the course of its episodes.

Gen V stars Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Derek Luh (Shining Vale) and London Thor (Shameless), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Asa Germann (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Lizzie Broadway (Ghosted), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Shelley Con (Bridgerton), Sean Patrick Thomas (Till), Marco Pigossi (Tidelands) and Clancy Brown (Billions).

Prime Video premieres Season 1 of Gen V on September 29.