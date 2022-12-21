In the interim between seasons of Eric Kripke’s hit series, The Boys, we’ve been keeping our sights set on the show’s latest spinoff, Gen V, which explores a whole new side to Vought International’s reckless creations. Recently, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Vernon Sanders, Amazon’s Head of Television, about Prime Video’s lineup, including the impressive success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Since CCXP’s big trailer reveal, we were curious how Gen V measures up to its scandalous supe predecessor, and from what Sanders tells us, it’s going to be wild.

Set in the halls of America’s only school exclusively for supes, Godolkin University, Gen V takes fans beyond the glitz of Vought Tower and the Seven, to the place that started it all. In God U, Compound V-enhanced college kids spend four years training and honing their powers for the chance to be drafted to one of the U.S.’s major cities where they’ll fight crime and reap the glory. Like the Seven’s A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and more, who are notorious alums of the Godolkin, Gen V’s new crop will fight tooth and nail to earn—or take—their spot on top.

It was previously reported that the series would be similar to the literal cutthroat competition of Hunger Games, while Kripke later revealed that, “...we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 handoff to the first season,” of Gen V. When we asked Sanders how the two compared, he explained:

“The young ensemble [is] fantastic. We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results.”

Image via Prime Video

Not only are The Boys’ cameos confirmed, we now know the storyline for the spinoff will have an effect on Season 4. We can expect to see events that transpired in The Boys Season 3 influence plot in Gen V, a gory mystery unfold, and will have to keep our eyes peeled for those Easter eggs mentioned. And if you’re curious about the tone of Gen V, it won’t be 100% similar to the comedy-skewed flagship. Sanders also said:

“I'm so excited for people to see this show. I think what we were hoping for is a show that really felt like its own thing, but also felt like it was true to the universe that Eric [Kripke] and Seth [Rogen], and Evan [Goldberg] have created. And it really delivers.”

Though the creation reins were handed off to writer Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Preacher) Kripke, Rogen, and Goldberg will all serve as executive producers for Gen V. The series’ cast stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and recently added Jason Ritter, Clancy Brown, and Alexander Calvert.

The first three seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video to catch up before Gen V hits sometime in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for updates, and check out Gen V’s first official trailer (and a couple of familiar faces) below: