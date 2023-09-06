The Big Picture Blood fills the halls of Godolkin University in the new trailer for Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, introducing a younger generation of Supes-in-training and a mysterious plot.

The students at Godolkin University face the universal hell of high school, but with the added pressure of a strict curriculum, competing for a spot in The Seven, and discovering sinister secrets at their educational home.

The trailer showcases new superpowers and introduces a talented cast, including Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Derek Luh, London Thor, Chance Perdomo, and many more, but no sightings of Soldier Boy or A-Train yet.

Blood is filling the halls, corridors, and dorm rooms in a new trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming series, Gen V. Arriving onto the streamer on September 29, 2023, The Boys spinoff series’ latest teaser features a younger generation of powerful Supes-in-training, some familiar faces from the flagship series, and a whole lot of puppets. Previous looks have opened up the class roster, introducing audiences to the teens away at the prestigious university, but today’s trailer gives a full background to the plot of Gen V.

The universal feeling of high school being hell isn’t lost on the kids attending Godolkin University just because they’re equipped with superhuman abilities. In fact, their powers may make things even worse. Along with keeping up with a strict curriculum, a competitive sports program, and the ongoing struggle to earn a seat alongside The Seven, the students discover that not all is as it seems at their educational home away from home. Shedding light on the mystery at the center of the new show’s plot, we see that those at the top of Vought International are up to something sinister. With Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) both trying to keep things under wraps, this secret definitely goes all the way to the top.

New superpowers abound in the fresh trailer with Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau showing off her blood manipulation game while Lizze Broadway’s Emma Meyer proves herself a valuable member of the young team with her ability to shrink down to the size of a thimble. Derek Luh and London Thor seamlessly change appearances as Jordan Li while Chance Perdomo’s Andre Anderson is the king of the track and a champion metal bender to boot. Also featured in the trailer are Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Maddie Phillips, Shelley Conn, Jason Ritter, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert, and Clancy Brown. Spotted alongside Minifie and Doumit was P.J. Byrne, who reprises his role as Adam Bourke, while no sightings of other special guests including Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy or Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train made it into this look.

When Does 'Gen V' Take Place?

Image via Prime Video

While Season 4 of The Boys is on the way, Gen V will take audiences back to the timeline’s third season which aired during the summer of 2022. Ackles’s Soldier Boy is in full revenge mode, ready to take down the remaining members of his ex-team that did him wrong, while each of the members of the eponymous group has their own personal missions. Although at this time, no other character crossovers are expected in Gen V, you never know what Eric Kripke and the rest of the creative team may have up their sleeves.

Check out the new trailer for Gen V below.