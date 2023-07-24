Just in case you had any doubt that The Boys spin-off series Gen V wouldn’t be as gore-filled, crass, and downright inappropriate as the show that started it all, Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for the premiere season and - to put it lightly - it’s giving Eric Kripke’s production a run for its money. Introducing an entirely new generation, Gen V takes place at Godolkin University where young Supes train to become “model” heroes of society. We already knew the project would be packed with blood, guts, and puppets, but the teaser proves that it will be just what fans waiting for The Boys’ upcoming fourth season will need to hold them over.

The very much NSFW (or children) trailer opens with a slew of familiar faces with Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, Dominique McElligott’s Queen Maeve, and Antony Starr’s Homelander on display. Immediately boasting what the new class can do, we see shapeshifters, blood manipulators, and even snow-makers demonstrating their skills. Taking front and center in the teaser is Jaz Sinclair’s Marie Moreau, a teenage Supe who can use her veins and arteries in very much the same way that Spider-Man uses his webs.

With big plans of becoming a member of The Seven, Marie is prepared to make sure that she stands out, meaning she’s the pupil to beat - or kill. Packed with the same zest that we know and love from The Boys, the trailer also features Chance Perdomo’s Andre Anderson and his metal-bending abilities, Maddie Phillips’s mind empath Cate Dunlap, Derek Luh and London Thor as the shapeshifting Jordan, Lizze Broadway’s Emma Meyer who can grow from a half-inch to a full-sized human in a split second, and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy who appears to have a touch of Homelander’s vision.

Merging the Stories

Along with other new cast members which include Shelley Conn, Sean Patrick Thomas, Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, Asa Germann, Marco Pigossi and Alexander Calvert, the spin-off will also feature a handful of characters from the original series. So far, we know that Usher’s A-Train, Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett, P.J. Byrne’s Adam Bourke, and Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman will all make cameos. As the events of Gen V take place during Season 3 of The Boys, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy will also darken the University’s doorways.

Check out the trailer for Prime Video’s Gen V below and report for class when the series premieres its first three episodes on September 29.